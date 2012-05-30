BRUSSELS May 30 An extension of the deadline
for Spain to reduce its budget deficit to 3 percent of gross
domestic product is fully in line with the EU budget rules, EU
Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on
Wednesday.
"There are two reasons why this is fully in line with the
provisions of the act and the underling economic analysis," Rehn
told a news conference.
"Spain has met its fiscal structural targets and if the
structural deficit goes as planned, the non-correction of the
excessive deficit would be due to lower than anticipated growth
not due to the lack of fiscal rectitude," he said.
"Spain is in fact the only country in the euro area for
which our forecasts show negative growth this year and next
year. The rules of the Stability and Growth Pact enable an
extension of the... deadlines in these kind of cases."
He dismissed suggestions the Commission was being lenient
towards Spain and said similar leeway would not be given to
Italy. Greece has already been given two extra years, until
2015, to cut its budget deficit to the required level, he said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Luke Baker)