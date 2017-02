PARIS, July 24 French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici will meet with Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos in Paris on Wednesday, France's finance ministry said, as fears grow that Spain might require a full-scale bailout.

Earlier on Tuesday, Spain issued a statement saying that during talks between EU affairs ministers in Brussels, France and Italy had backed Spain's call for fast action on decisions taken at a June summit to help stem the euro zone crisis.

(Reporting by Catherine Bremer; Writing by Alexandria Sage)