BRIEF-Villa World says purchase of a 42 hectare site at clyde
* Agreed to unconditional purchase of a 42 hectare site at clyde
BRUSSELS Feb 22 Spain has made an effort to cut its structural budget gap and the country's economic growth turned out weaker than expected, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said, signalling Madrid might get more time to cut its budget gap.
"In the case of Spain, we have to take into account both... the structural fiscal effort undertaken by the government, as well as whether there has been an unexpected growth shortfall," Rehn told a news conference.
"And in the case of Spain, its seems that the structural fiscal effort has been undertaken and there has been also an unexpected shortfall of growth," he said.
"But as I said previously we will have to verify this in the coming weeks and months and we will in due course consider whether an extension of the EDP (excessive deficit procedure) deadline is warranted for Spain," he said. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)
* Agreed to unconditional purchase of a 42 hectare site at clyde
WASHINGTON, March 6 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives unveiled long-awaited legislation on Monday to repeal much of the Obamacare healthcare law, including its expansion of the Medicaid program for the poor.
March 6 U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp said on Monday it has agreed to set aside collateral to cover future mine cleanup costs as part of its bankruptcy reorganization plan, ending its controversial use of "self-bonds."