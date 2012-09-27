BRUSSELS, Sept 27 Spain's detailed timetable for economic reforms goes beyond what the European Commission has asked of Spain and is an ambitious step forward, the EU's top economic official said on Thursday.

"The reforms are clearly targeted at some of the most pressing policy challenges," EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said in a statement.

"I particularly welcome the ambitious plans to establish an independent fiscal Council, to further liberalise professional services, and to effectively reduce the fragmentation of the internal market in Spain," Rehn said.

Spain announced its economic reforms and a tough 2013 budget based primarily on spending cuts on Thursday in what many see as an effort to pre-empt the likely conditions of any international bailout. (Reporting by Robin Emmott)