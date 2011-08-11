* Restrictions will be in place until December 2012
* Decision taken to protect labour market from competition
* Unemployment at 20 pct in Spain
By Christopher Le Coq
BRUSSELS, Aug 11 The European Union executive
gave debt-stricken Spain the green light on Thursday to restrict
Romanian workers from seeking employment on its territory,
citing the need to protect its labour market.
Spain will be able to impose work permits on Romanians until
the end of 2012, an exception to EU rules that allow citizens to
work freely throughout the bloc's 27 member states.
Madrid's request for an exemption comes when many European
governments are pushing to protect domestic labour markets from
foreign workers because of anger over unemployment and budget
austerity.
In recent months, EU governments have agreed a series of
measures to strengthen the bloc's external borders and prevent
illegal migrants from North Africa from reaching European shores
and seeking jobs.
Britain, where riots in recent days have exposed a deepening
gap between rich and poor, has capped the number of workers it
allows in from outside the EU to 21,700 from around 28,000 in
2009 a year.
In Spain, unemployment has stayed above 20 percent since
last year and the government is struggling to find sources for
the growth it needs to service high public debt. [IDn:LDE76S124]
"This decision has been taken because of the very specific
employment situation in Spain," EU Employment Commissioner
Laszlo Andor said in a statement.
"The Commission understands why, at this particular juncture
-- because of the dramatic employment situation and the very
complex financial environment -- the Spanish authorities wish to
step back from full free movement," he added.
RESTRICTING FREE MOVEMENT
Romanians have overtaken Moroccans as the biggest immigrant
community in Spain, with more than 800,000 living there. A third
are unemployed and many live there without any official record.
More are coming as Romania struggles with financial woes of
its own and poverty. Between March 2010 and March 2011, 89,000
Romanians left for Spain, according to Romanian foreign ministry
estimates. More than a seventh of Spain's jobless are
immigrants.
EU officials urged Spain and Romania to reform their labour
markets and stressed that the new rules were temporary and would
only spread to other countries under exceptional circumstances.
"We need to be very clear here: there is absolutely no doubt
about the willingness and the strong conviction from the
Commission to defend the free movement of people all over
Europe," Olivier Bailly, a Commission spokesman, told a regular
news briefing in Brussels.
Romania joined the EU in 2007 and faces temporary labour
market restrictions in 10 EU states, imposed as a condition for
its accession. EU governments will have to approve Spain's
restrictions in the coming weeks.
(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie and Radu Marinas in
Bucharest)
(Reporting by Christopher Le Coq; Editing by Justyna Pawlak and
Elizabeth Piper)