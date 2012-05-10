BRUSSELS May 10 Spain can meet its 2013 budet
deficit target and the government is not seeking an extra year
to do so, a senior EU official said on Thursday, playing down
expectations that Spain will miss its goals this year and next
unless it takes new steps.
"I do not think the Spanish governemnt is wanting an
additional year for the EDP," the official told reporters,
referring to the European Union's excessive deficit procedure
that sets 2013 as the target for Spain to reach a fiscal deficit
of 3 percent of economic output.
"It is an academic point, it will be difficult to achieve
but it is achievable," the official said.
EU officials told Reuters this week that the European
Commission will forecast on Friday that Madrid is set to miss
its fiscal targets unless it makes further adjustments to its
budget..
