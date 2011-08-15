Aug 15 BRUSSELS Aug 15 The European Union said on Monday that it supported the World Trade Organization's decision against the Philippines, which ruled that a tax levied against spirits from the EU and the United States was a violation of the trade body's rules.

The WTO ruled that Philippines' spirits taxes discriminated against brands such as Jack Daniel's and Jim Beam as well as Spain's Brandy de Jerez, while favouring domestic producers catering for the archipelago's $3 billion spirits market.

"The panel report is the confirmation of what is a clear case of tax discrimination which has been and still is an important obstacle to imports into the Philippines. In light of the clear findings of the panel, we hope the Philippines will take the necessary steps to remedy this longstanding situation without further ado," said EU Trade Spokesman John Clancy.