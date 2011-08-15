Aug 15 BRUSSELS Aug 15 The
European Union said on Monday that it supported the World Trade
Organization's decision against the Philippines, which ruled
that a tax levied against spirits from the EU and the United
States was a violation of the trade body's rules.
The WTO ruled that Philippines' spirits taxes discriminated
against brands such as Jack Daniel's and Jim Beam as well as
Spain's Brandy de Jerez, while favouring domestic producers
catering for the archipelago's $3 billion spirits market.
"The panel report is the confirmation of what is a clear
case of tax discrimination which has been and still is an
important obstacle to imports into the Philippines. In light of
the clear findings of the panel, we hope the Philippines will
take the necessary steps to remedy this longstanding situation
without further ado," said EU Trade Spokesman John Clancy.