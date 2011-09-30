BRUSSELS, Sept 30 The European Commission gave provisional approval on Friday for state aid worth 570 million euros ($778 million) to recapitalise three Spanish banks, created earlier this year as part of a restructuring of the country's savings bank system.

The banks -- NCG Banco, Catalunya Banc and Unnim Banc -- were all formed this year as part of the restructuring of the Spanish savings banks system.

The Commission, which acts as regulator in the 27-member European Union, said final approval of the recapitalisation plans was conditional on restructuring that would ensure their long-term viability.

"Strengthening the capital of these banks is paramount to their ability to continue lending to the real economy and to implement the restructuring that they will need to undergo as a result of the significant subsidies received...," European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in the statement. ($1 = 0.733 Euros) (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Rex Merrifield)