BERLIN Dec 18 Germany's Economy Minister said he was sure firms would not have to make backpayments as a result of an EU investigation into green energy subsidies and exemptions from a surcharge which are granted to energy-intensive industry.

In his first full day in charge of the crucial energy portfolio, Sigmar Gabriel told reporters he would fight to keep exemptions for energy-intensive companies but acknowledged the discounts had recently been applied too broadly.

"I am quite sure there will be no backpayments," Gabriel said, adding he believed the exemptions planned for next year would be continued. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers)