UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN Dec 18 Germany's Economy Minister said he was sure firms would not have to make backpayments as a result of an EU investigation into green energy subsidies and exemptions from a surcharge which are granted to energy-intensive industry.
In his first full day in charge of the crucial energy portfolio, Sigmar Gabriel told reporters he would fight to keep exemptions for energy-intensive companies but acknowledged the discounts had recently been applied too broadly.
"I am quite sure there will be no backpayments," Gabriel said, adding he believed the exemptions planned for next year would be continued. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources