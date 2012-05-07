BRUSSELS May 7 EU competition regulators are
set to overhaul state aid rules to make it easier for
governments to fund schemes to stimulate economic growth, as
part of a wider strategy to deal with a second recession in
three years in the crisis-hit bloc.
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia, who has the
task of ensuring public subsidies do not give an unfair
advantage to firms receiving aid, will unveil the revised rules
at a news conference at 1030 GMT on Tuesday.
According to a Commission document obtained by Reuters, the
revised rules aim to "ensure a faster exit from the crisis by
helping member states' public spending to become more efficient,
effective and targeted at growth-promoting policies".
Since the start of the crisis in October 2008 and up to the
end of December, the Commission has allowed EU governments to
pump 1.6 trillion euros ($2.1 trillion) into a slew of banks
affected by the crisis. That amount is roughly equal to 13
percent of the 27-member bloc's gross domestic product.
The Commission has also approved 11.7 billion euros in
public support for crisis-hit companies.
EU regulators hope the revised rules will allow them to take
more initiative in reviewing state aid cases, rather than having
to wait for authorities or complainants to notify them of
possible infringements of EU rules.
The Commission document showed that 52 percent of all cases
reviewed by regulators last year were notified by EU
governments, about a third came from complaints, and just 8.5
percent were triggered by regulators themselves.
The revamped rules also aim to speed up the regulator's
decision-making process, which can currently take months or even
years.
($1 = 0.7625 euros)
