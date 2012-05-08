BRUSSELS May 8 Revamped EU state aid rules that
will take effect by the end of next year will make it easier for
governments to fund schemes to stimulate economic growth in the
European Union, the bloc's competition chief said on Tuesday.
From the start of the crisis in October 2008 to the end of
last December, the European Commission allowed EU governments to
pump 1.6 trillion euros ($2.1 trillion) into banks worst
affected by the crisis. That amount is roughly equal to 13
percent of the 27-member bloc's gross domestic product.
The Commission has also approved 11.7 billion euros in
public support for crisis-hit companies.
"In a context of fiscal consolidation, governments must
focus their spending on growth-enhancing priorities," EU
Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.
"I expect our state aid reform to help public authorities
make more efficient use of scarce public resources and design
public support to firms so that it helps achieve the EU's growth
objectives, while limiting competition distortions," he said.
As competition chief in the 27-country European Union,
Almunia is charged with the task of ensuring public subsidies do
not give an unfair advantage to firms receiving aid.
The updated rules will focus more on cases involving large
amounts of state aid that may distort the market, the Commission
said.
The EU watchdog also said it would speed up its
decision-making process "within business-relevant timelines".
Decisions can currently take months or even years.
($1 = 0.7625 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)