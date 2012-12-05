BRUSSELS Dec 5 EU antitrust regulators want reinforced powers to investigate state aid granted to entire sectors, such as postal or healthcare services, which may lead to cases against companies until now seen as beyond their reach.

The EU competition authorities can investigate industry-wide competition issues, but do not have the power to examine state aid on the same basis.

The Commission has in recent years carried out high-profile, sector-wide competition inquiries into financial services and pharmaceuticals, which found several cases of suspected breaches of EU antitrust rules.

The executive European Commission said in proposals published on Wednesday it wanted to add such powers as part of efforts to reform state aid rules.

The plan will need approval from the 27 EU member states before it can be implemented.

"It also suggests to allow the Commission to conduct inquiries about aid granted to a certain sector or a specific type of aid in several member states which raises competition concerns," the Commission said in a statement.

The state aid reform proposals also include letting EU countries provide funding for broadband infrastructure and transport projects without any regulatory oversight. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)