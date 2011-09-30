* Bank of Spain takes over three savings banks

* Analysts says 'cajas' still exposed to big losses

* Central bank values intervened banks at practically zero

* Calls behaviour of CAM executives 'scandalous' (Adds Fitch comment)

By Sonya Dowsett

MADRID, Sept 30 The Bank of Spain took over three unlisted savings banks on Friday, valuing the lenders at practically nothing and raising concerns the state may have to seek more capital to cover losses on toxic real estate loans at the country's regional banks.

The state and private investors had injected 13.4 billion euros ($18 billion) into Spain's savings banks, known as cajas, at the end of a restructuring process aimed at boosting confidence in the country's financial system, the Bank of Spain said.

That is a fraction of the 30 billion to 60 billion euro capital shortfall analysts estimate, taking into account exposure to Spain's collapsed real estate sector including hundreds of billions of euros of loans to property developers.

The stability of Spain's financial system is a key concern for investors as the country fights to bring down its deficit in the midst of the euro zone debt crisis.

Spain's banking system now has sufficient funds, the regulator said, even in adverse macroeconomic conditions. The state restructuring fund, the FROB, would not need to raise more money from markets, the central bank said.

"The problem of all the European banks is not capital, it's liquidity," Bank of Spain Governor Miguel Angel Fernandez Ordonez told reporters at a press conference.

However, credit rating agency Fitch said the state's decision to take as much as 90 percent to 100 percent of the equity of the three cajas in return for capital injections highlighted the size of potential losses on loan portfolios.

"The valuations reflect the expectation of further provisioning needs on the rescued cajas' construction and real estate portfolios," said Carmen Munoz, Senior Director in Fitch's Financial Institutions team.

Spanish banks are facing a credit crunch, balancing frozen wholesale money markets with concerns over their levels of provisioning for losses made by lending indiscriminately during a decade-long housing bubble.

The Bank of Spain valued NovaCaixaGalicia, a lender from the northwest region of Galicia, and Catalonian savings bank CatalunyaCaixa at around 0.1 times book value.

It paid a symbolic sum of one euro for Unnim, also based in the politically powerful eastern region of Catalonia. The three banks make up around 7 percent of Spain's banking system.

"The net value is virtually zero," said Pedro Schwartz, economist at San Pablo University in Madrid. "That means they do have assets, but their liabilities are much larger."

The three savings banks had failed to attract private capital after government demands for unlisted lenders to seek investors or face nationalisation.

Private equity firms had swamped Spain over the past year looking for deals and had valued savings banks at around 0.3 times book value, according to sources close to negotiations. No deals were struck.

The country's biggest savings bank, Bankia, managed to push through an initial public offering in July at a sharply discounted price valuing the bank at 0.4 times book value.

"Things have become much worse from a macroeconomic perspective over the past three months," said one London-based analyst. "Those funding gaps have become untenable. No one in their right minds will lend to a Spanish caja now."

The behaviour of managers at troubled savings bank Caja de Ahorros del Mediterraneo (CAM) -- in the process of being sold off by the Bank of Spain -- was "scandalous", the Bank of Spain governor, Ordonez, said.

The Bank of Spain has fired CAM director Maria Dolores Amoros, who is under investigation for falsifying accounts and arranging a lifetime pension for herself worth 370,000 euros per year.

($1 = 0.733 Euros) (Additional reporting by Jesus Aguado in Madrid and Charlie Dunmore in Brussels; Editing by Catherine Evans)