BRUSSELS, June 7 European steelmakers said the
European Union's top court had thrown out their case seeking to
change rules on free carbon allowances in the next phase of the
Emissions Trading Scheme.
Steel industry body Eurofer confirmed the case had been
declared inadmissible by the Luxembourg-based European Court of
Justice.
"We knew it was possible because of the ...rules for going
to the court," Eurofer spokesman Axel Eggert said.
Eurofer launched the case in July last year, challenging the
rules that determine how many permits to pollute steelmakers
will be granted for free in the next phase of the Emissions
Trading Scheme beginning 2013.
It said the rules did not set a fair benchmark for allowing
the industry's most efficient 10 percent of factories to get all
their pollution permits at no cost.
"There is no steel company that would get all its allowances
for free, because the benchmark is so low," Eggert said.
He added that steelmakers still had the option to take the
case to a national court.
A spokesman for the European Court of Justice said he could
not comment on the status of the case, but the court would
publish its decision once all parties were notified.
"Of course the Commission is satisfied that the European
Court of Justice sided with us," Commission spokesman Isaac
Valero-Ladron said. "It is very positive to see that our solid
arguments prevailed."
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis)