BRUSSELS Nov 25 European steel producers'
group Eurofer said on Friday it had filed an anti-dumping
complaint with the European Commission against imports of
organic-coated steel from China.
The group said it had evidence that China was selling such
steel at dumped prices, harming EU steel producers.
"The imports were sold at prices significantly below prices
of EU producers and prices from other third countries," Eurofer
said in a statement.
Eurofer Director-General Gordon Moffat said that over the
past four years imports from China into the EU increased
dramatically, despite a drop in EU consumption.
"As a result of this, the EU industry lost sales and market
share forcing it to cut back on production and to reduce
capacity," he added.
Eurofer said China's share of the EU market for
organic-coated steel had increased to 15 percent in the last 12
months from 0.5 percent in 2004, with imports at an all-time
high in the second and third quarters of this year.
The complaint covers pre-painted sheet and plastic-coated
sheet metal.
