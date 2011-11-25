BRUSSELS Nov 25 European steel producers' group Eurofer said on Friday it had filed an anti-dumping complaint with the European Commission against imports of organic-coated steel from China.

The group said it had evidence that China was selling such steel at dumped prices, harming EU steel producers.

"The imports were sold at prices significantly below prices of EU producers and prices from other third countries," Eurofer said in a statement.

Eurofer Director-General Gordon Moffat said that over the past four years imports from China into the EU increased dramatically, despite a drop in EU consumption.

"As a result of this, the EU industry lost sales and market share forcing it to cut back on production and to reduce capacity," he added.

Eurofer said China's share of the EU market for organic-coated steel had increased to 15 percent in the last 12 months from 0.5 percent in 2004, with imports at an all-time high in the second and third quarters of this year.

The complaint covers pre-painted sheet and plastic-coated sheet metal. (Writing by Rex Merrifield; editing by Charlie Dunmore)