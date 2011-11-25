* Eurofer says China's organic-coated steel dumped in EU

By Charlie Dunmore and Rex Merrifield

BRUSSELS, Nov 25 European steel producers' group Eurofer said on Friday it had filed an anti-dumping complaint with the European Commission against imports of organic-coated steel from China, and expected a formal investigation to begin next month.

The complaint is the latest in a series of cases brought by Europe against Chinese imports, and if EU authorities find evidence of dumping, provisional tariffs could be placed on Chinese imports from August next year.

"The member states have been informed already by the Commission, according to our information. We expect that the Commission will launch an investigation. It will be published on Dec. 1, is what we hear," Eurofer's Axel Eggert told Reuters.

The group said it had evidence that China was selling such steel at dumped prices, significantly harming EU steel producers.

"The imports were sold at prices significantly below prices of EU producers and prices from other third countries," Eurofer said in a statement.

Eurofer Director-General Gordon Moffat said that over the past four years imports from China into the EU increased dramatically, despite a drop in EU consumption.

"As a result of this, the EU industry lost sales and market share forcing it to cut back on production and to reduce capacity," he added in the statement.

Eurofer said China's share of the EU market for organic-coated steel had increased to 15 percent in the last 12 months from 0.5 percent in 2004, with imports at an all-time high in the second and third quarters of this year.

TRADE DISPUTES

A spokesman for the Commission's trade department declined to comment on the complaint, which covers pre-painted sheet and plastic-coated sheet metal.

If the EU decides to impose anti-dumping measures, it will severely affect Chinese exports to Europe, which have already been very difficult since last year, Chinese exporters said last month.

China exported a total of 28.77 million tonnes of steel products in the first eight months of this year, up 2.3 percent from a year earlier. This accounted for about 5 percent of the 591 million tonnes of steel products produced by the world's top steel producer.

China's target is to keep its exports at about 10 percent of its total steel production.

The EU's latest case follows similar anti-dumping complaints against Chinese imports of paper, shoes, bicycles and screws. (Editing by Rex Merrifield)