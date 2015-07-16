(Adds details)
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, July 16 European economic growth is
expected to power a 1.5 percent rise in EU steel demand this
year but local producers will see little benefit due to rising
imports, steel body Eurofer said on Thursday.
Overall steel imports into the European Union are expected
to rise 5 percent, hurting domestic mills.
For 2016, Eurofer, whose members include top global
steelmaker ArcelorMittal, ThyssenKrupp and
Voestalpine, said it expects apparent steel demand
growth of 1.9 percent.
"EU steel imports are again rising significantly, thereby
fuelling price competition and eroding margins. Massive and
increasing overcapacity in China in an era of slowing growth is
the root cause of this," Eurofer director-general Axel Eggert
said in a statement.
"As long as Chinese mills continue to offload their products
rather than cut production, we foresee the continuation of
difficult market conditions," he added.
Eurofer estimates that Chinese exports to the EU rose 49
percent year-on-year over the first five months of 2015.
The EU has this year taken some measures to protect domestic
steelmakers, including its imposition in March of anti-dumping
duties on imports of cold-rolled flat stainless steel from China
and Taiwan.
Protectionist measures have also been imposed in countries
including Indonesia, India, Turkey, Mexico and Iran as China
continues to sell record levels of cut-price steel to overseas
markets.
"Our downstream clients are generally seeing muted business
conditions. They see little impact from apparently brighter
macroeconomic conditions, and headwinds and uncertainties
persist," Eggert said.
"That is why the corporate sector remains cautious about
larger-scale investment in fixed assets."
Eurofer said activity in European steel-consuming sectors
had remained sluggish this year with only the automotive
industry experiencing steady growth.
(Editing by Dale Hudson and Jason Neely)