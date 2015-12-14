BRUSSELS Dec 14 The European Commission has
ordered that imports of a certain type of steel from China and
Russia should be subject to registration, part of its ongoing
investigation into alleged dumping of product by the two
countries.
It told customs authorities to register imports of
cold-rolled flat steel from Dec. 13, meaning duties would apply
for incoming product from then if the Commission concludes that
it is being sold at unfairly low prices.
The Commission launched an anti-dumping investigation into
imports from China and Russia in May following a complaint from
European steel association Eurofer.
It could apply provisional measures by Feb. 14, 2016, and
make definitive duties, which typically last for five years, by
Aug. 13.
The registration order, published in the European Union's
official journal, follows a request from Eurofer on Nov. 12.
Eurofer says the average dumping margin - the amount by
which the normal market price exceeds the export price - is 28
percent for China and 15-20 percent for Russian producers.
The steel group says the registration procedure is justified
because importers are well aware of dumping and that, since the
investigation was launched in May, imports have increased.
Imports of Chinese cold-rolled flat steel have risen 33
percent and of Russian product by 45 percent in the period
May-September this year, compared with the same period in 2014.
Import prices fell by a further 5 percent from both countries,
the Commission said.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)