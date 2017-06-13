STRASBOURG, June 13 The European Union celebrated 30 years of its Erasmus student exchange scheme on Tuesday, with its chief executive boasting the programme has fostered cross-border romances that may have borne a million children.

Telling a festive debate in the European Parliament that he "fell in love anew" with Europe whenever he travelled across the continent, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said:

"That also seems to have happened with some of those taking part in Erasmus, including in a more romantic sense. There are rumours that there are even a million Erasmus babies.

"The Commission can't take the credit for that but I very much welcome this way of bringing Europe closer together."

The celebrations in Strasbourg hailed the programme taking in its 9 millionth student since its founding in 1987. Erasmus funding and networking helps university students follow some of their studies in other EU countries outside their homeland.

With the now 28-nation Union reeling from the blow dealt to 60 years of peaceful postwar integration by the unprecedented British decision to quit, the former premier of Luxembourg urged member states to extend funding for the educational programme.

"Erasmus," Juncker said, "is a good response to the stupidity of selfish nationalisms and of turning inwards." (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)