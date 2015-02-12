BRUSSELS Feb 12 The European Commission has
approved public funding to help with the social costs of closing
an uncompetitive coal mine in the Czech Republic, the EU
executive said in a statement on Thursday.
The Paskov mine is operated by the Czech mining company OKD,
a subsidiary of New World Resources.
"Uncompetitive coal mines cannot be kept in the market
indefinitely on state support - but the Commission and member
states can find solutions to help coal miners through this
difficult transition," Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in
charge of competition policy, said in the statement.
The funding will contribute to severance payments to workers
who will lose their jobs because of the mine's closure as well
as compensating miners exposed to health risks.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Adrian Croft)