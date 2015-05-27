* OECD has sought deal to phase out subsidies for a year
* Germany, Japan at forefront of opposition
* Possible OECD extraordinary session could be called
By Barbara Lewis and Susanna Twidale
BARCELONA, May 27 The world's richest nations
are unlikely to reach a deal to phase out subsidies for coal
exports at talks in June, reducing the chances of a new global
climate change agreement at a U.N. conference in Paris,
officials and campaigners say.
The export credits help developed nations supply coal-fired
generation and mining technology to poor nations, a practice
critics say harms attempts to lower greenhouse gas emissions.
The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and
Development (OECD) has been seeking for a year to agree to phase
out export credits for coal, the most polluting fossil fuel.
But officials and campaigners said a breakthrough would be
difficult when the issue is raised at ministerial level next
week and at a meeting of the OECD's coal export credit group set
for June 9-12. The OECD was not available for comment.
There would still be a chance of an accord before the Paris
U.N. conference that starts on Nov. 30, the officials said, but
only if the June talks make enough progress to justify an
extraordinary OECD meeting in July or September.
One European Union official, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said the EU hoped to "nudge forwards" the debate, but
that within the EU, Germany was an obstacle, while Japan was the
main opponent in the OECD as a whole.
France, as host of the U.N. conference, wants to allow coal
export credits only for technologies that are able to capture
and store the carbon emissions, which Germany says is
unrealistic, arguing instead for ending support for the least
efficient equipment, the officials said.
Users of export credits, such as France's Alstom,
say they lower global emissions because developed world coal
technology is more efficient than that typically used in nations
such as India.
Rachel Kyte, World Bank Group vice-president and special
envoy for climate change, told Reuters new coal-fired power
plants could occasionally be justified in the least developed
countries when a significant part of the population had no other
options.
"For conflict-affected states, where fragility is really an
issue as well, then you are consistently weighing up the need
for short-term energy access," she said.
Environment campaigners such as WWF say coal technology can
only be exported on condition its carbon emissions are captured
and prevented from entering the atmosphere.
If there is no OECD-wide deal, WWF said it would press for
commitments from individual countries and the EU as a whole.
"Failure to agree would mean keeping the status quo of the
obsolete OECD pro-coal policy -- a total shame for the rich
countries in the year of the Conference of the Parties (U.N.
talks)," WWF economist Sebastien Godinot said.
Although German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pushing for low
carbon energy, she faces opposition to reducing support for coal
from heavy industry, viewed as vital to the German economy.
Japan has enjoyed mullti-billion-dollar revenues from coal
technology shipments, benefiting companies such as Toshiba Corp.
.
(Editing by Mark Potter)