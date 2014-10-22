* New policy to replace existing 2020 goals
* EU to set tone for global climate change talks
* Poland leads objections, but is not alone
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Oct 23 European leaders aim to agree a
new decade of energy policy to cut climate-warming gas emissions
out to 2030 at an EU summit on Thursday, though sharp
differences over sharing the cost means a deal could elude them.
The 28 member states want to set the pace for a global pact
to be hammered out in Paris next year with industrial powers
from Asia, North America and the rest of the world.
That pact would aim to improve on two decades of stuttering
cooperation and rein in emissions of carbon dioxide blamed for a
disruptive rise in temperatures.
There is broad acceptance for an overall EU goal of cutting
carbon emissions from homes, power plants, cars, planes, farms
and other sources by 40 percent in 2030 compared to the global
benchmark year of 1990.
But arguments about helping poorer eastern states or
preferring nuclear over wind or solar power may drag the
negotiations through the night into Friday, diplomats said.
The plan is to build on an existing set of green policy
goals to 2020, which have greatly increased the amount of
renewable energy such as the sun and wind used across the
European Union and cut overall energy use through measures such
as better building insulation and more fuel-efficient vehicles.
At present, EU carbon emissions are nearly 20 percent below
1990 - helped by the collapse of polluting industries in its
eastern member states after the communist collapse 25 years ago.
NATIONAL CONCERNS
After six years of economic crisis, however, many states say
their national budgets will struggle to cover the cost of more
ambitious targets. And leaders fret about the reaction of voters
to a range of related effects, from a loss of jobs in coalmines
to new EU regulations limiting the power of domestic appliances.
Coal-dependent Poland, whose new Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz
is attending her first EU summit, fears the political fall-out
from policy that could shut mines a year before an election.
Britain's David Cameron, pushing for minimal restrictions on
how to meet the target, wants to keep open nuclear options and
fears red tape will fuel Eurosceptic demands to quit the EU.
Portugal and Spain, keen to export energy, are pressing hard
for stricter targets that would push France to accept more power
connections being built to link Iberia across the Pyrenees.
EU officials still reckon an outline deal can be reached,
but only after many hours of debate on providing financial
incentives for nations such as Poland without placing too big a
burden on richer, less industrial countries such as Denmark.
"There is no agreement yet but I think the differences of
opinion have been narrowed down to a couple of outstanding
issues that will be settled by the leaders on Thursday night,"
one senior official said.
"What the leaders will do is basically to agree on the
world's most ambitious yet cost effective climate and energy
policy framework."
While a pan-EU agreement will commit governments for years
to come, detailed legislation will only be worked out later and
could take account of how far other global powers follow suit.
TARGETS
The European Commission, the EU executive, has laid out
three 2030 targets: as well as cutting emissions by 40 percent
from 1990, they propose green fuel should provide at least 27
percent of energy and improving energy efficiency by 30 percent.
Among other issues on their agenda, leaders are likely to
endorse more help for African countries to fight Ebola and agree
to appoint a coordinator for EU efforts against the disease.
They will also press Russia to do more to do more to defuse
the conflict in Ukraine as the Kiev government holds a general
election this weekend.
They are unlikely to make changes to trade sanctions against
Moscow but could discuss Kiev's request for new loans as the EU
tries to broker a deal to restore supplies of Russian gas to
Ukraine before winter sets in.
On Friday, they are due to discuss the troubled economy and
proposals from the new EU executive, the European Commission to
be headed by Jean-Claude Juncker, to promote investments to
stimulate growth and jobs. Members of the euro zone are also due
to discuss specific issues facing the common currency area.
But officials expect little in the way of decisions on
economic issues, with tension between Germany and France over
spending and austerity to be handled in the weeks to come.
