BRUSSELS, Oct 23 European leaders met on
Thursday to forge energy policy to cut climate-warming gas
emissions in the years to 2030, but haggled into the night over
how to share out the costs of a deal.
The 28 member states want to set the pace for a global pact
to be agreed in Paris next year with industrial powers from
Asia, North America and the rest of the world.
That pact would aim to improve on two decades of stuttering
cooperation and rein in carbon dioxide emissions blamed for a
disruptive rise in temperatures.
As host of next year's United Nations summit to negotiate a
global climate deal, French President Francois Hollande said
Europe had to take the lead.
"If there isn't an agreement in Brussels among the countries
that are furthest ahead on this issue, how are we going to
convince the Chinese or the Americans or the poorer countries?"
Hollande said on his arrival for the Brussels talks.
There is broad acceptance of an overall EU goal of cutting
carbon emissions from homes, power plants, cars, planes, farms
and other sources by 40 percent by 2030, compared with the
global benchmark year of 1990.
The big stumbling block is how to share the financial burden
of moving away from fossil fuel and investing in a greener
energy mix.
After a series of bilateral talks before all 28 member
states sat down to discussions around 2100 GMT, diplomats said a
deal was within reach and that nations, such as coal-dependent
Poland, were being offered help with shouldering the cost.
Poland - whose new prime minister Ewa Kopacz is attending
her first EU summit - fears the political fallout from policy
that could shut coal mines a year before an election.
The nation has long led objections to EU efforts to be more
ambitious about curbing emissions, but other nations have also
raised concerns about the proposed deal.
British counterpart David Cameron says too much red tape
will fuel Eurosceptic demands to quit the EU.
Portugal and Spain, meanwhile, which are keen to export
energy, pressed for stricter targets and incentives to push
France to accept more power connections being built to link
Iberia across the Pyrenees.
BUILDING ON 2020
The plan is to build on existing green policy goals to 2020,
which have greatly increased the amount of renewable energy used
and cut overall energy use through measures such as increased
building insulation and more fuel-efficient cars.
At the same time, EU carbon emissions have already fallen to
nearly 20 percent below 1990 levels, helped by the collapse of
polluting industries in eastern states after the fall of
communism 25 years ago.
For 2030, the European Commission, the EU executive, has
laid out three targets: as well as cutting emissions by 40
percent from 1990, the executive proposes green fuel should
provide at least 27 percent of energy with energy efficiency
improved to 30 percent compared with business as usual.
Any deal agreed this week will commit governments in
principle for years to come, but detailed law will only be
worked out later and could take account of how far other global
powers follow suit.
While some in industry have warned new climate goals will
drive them out of Europe, Green campaigners say the European
Union is being nowhere near ambitious enough, especially when
the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, the bloc's main energy
supplier, has heightened the need to reduce reliance on imported
fossil fuel.
"We have a very clear signal to accelerate efforts and we
are slowing down. Even forgetting the climate, it's a colossal
error. There is a lot of short-term reasoning," Philippe
Lamberts, co-chairman of the Greens in the European Parliament,
said on the sidelines of the summit.
