BRUSSELS Dec 8 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Washington was hopeful a European Union summit starting on Thursday could plot a way out of the bloc's debt crisis.

"We are very committed to and hopeful for decisions coming from Europe's leaders that will put forth a way forward that everyone can rally behind, and that includes the whole world, not just Europe and the United States," she told reporters at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.

