by Divyang Shah
LONDON, Dec 5 (IFR) - The hope trade is alive and kicking
as we inch ever closer toward what is being sold as another
decisive EU summit. The fact that previous summits have failed
to deliver seems not to matter, but we must be wary that risk
markets might simply be dancing the de-risking tune rather than
actually signalling any real positive sentiment.
Risk markets continue to show a more positive read on the
summit that looks to deliver tighter fiscal rules with the
ECB's quid pro quo being that it will either, 1) step up
purchases under SMP, and/or, 2) be a willing financer for a
greater IMF role. As was the case heading into the last summit,
the risks that markets will force through a positive outcome
has been enough not to play against the potential for an
agreement.
The added factor in the risk equation has been a two-way
breakdown in market liquidity. In the past, liquidity
breakdowns have tended to be one-way and related to markets
moving into a zone where risk takers are lacking.
However, the recent reduction has been two-way, in that
when markets actually rally there is no return of liquidity. We
have already seen this on peripheral sovereign debt of Italy
and Spain where bid/offers on 10-year paper have remained wide
despite a sharp move lower on yields and spread to bunds.
This reduction in liquidity is likely due to banks
de-risking as well as the actual volatility in the market. We
must always be wary of over-interpreting the market and trying
to extract the correct signals in such a noisy environment.
What we do know about the EU summit is that beyond the ECB's
willingness to act, any successful summit will run into
implementation risk. Necessary treaty changes would be more
laborious and politically risky than the ratification of EFSF
reforms that took place a few months ago.
Germany is once again alone in trying to push through
automatic sanctions and a transfer of sovereignty with France
grudgingly tagging along but clearly resisting such changes
ahead of elections this year. Like France, other countries
might be compelled to agree and go with the flow, but this only
means that difficult decisions and agreements are postponed,
creating a high degree of implementation risk for 2012.
We would use any EU related optimism that takes the 10-year
France/German spread below 100bps as an opportunity to play for
a re-widening back above 200bps during the course of H1 2012.
Unlike Italy and Spain the liquidity risk on France is not much
of an issue and in the current environment it is always a good
idea to have an eye to the exit as well as entry for trades in
the portfolio.
(Divyang Shah is a global strategist for IFR Markets)