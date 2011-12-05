by Divyang Shah

LONDON, Dec 5 (IFR) - The hope trade is alive and kicking as we inch ever closer toward what is being sold as another decisive EU summit. The fact that previous summits have failed to deliver seems not to matter, but we must be wary that risk markets might simply be dancing the de-risking tune rather than actually signalling any real positive sentiment.

Risk markets continue to show a more positive read on the summit that looks to deliver tighter fiscal rules with the ECB's quid pro quo being that it will either, 1) step up purchases under SMP, and/or, 2) be a willing financer for a greater IMF role. As was the case heading into the last summit, the risks that markets will force through a positive outcome has been enough not to play against the potential for an agreement.

The added factor in the risk equation has been a two-way breakdown in market liquidity. In the past, liquidity breakdowns have tended to be one-way and related to markets moving into a zone where risk takers are lacking.

However, the recent reduction has been two-way, in that when markets actually rally there is no return of liquidity. We have already seen this on peripheral sovereign debt of Italy and Spain where bid/offers on 10-year paper have remained wide despite a sharp move lower on yields and spread to bunds.

This reduction in liquidity is likely due to banks de-risking as well as the actual volatility in the market. We must always be wary of over-interpreting the market and trying to extract the correct signals in such a noisy environment. What we do know about the EU summit is that beyond the ECB's willingness to act, any successful summit will run into implementation risk. Necessary treaty changes would be more laborious and politically risky than the ratification of EFSF reforms that took place a few months ago.

Germany is once again alone in trying to push through automatic sanctions and a transfer of sovereignty with France grudgingly tagging along but clearly resisting such changes ahead of elections this year. Like France, other countries might be compelled to agree and go with the flow, but this only means that difficult decisions and agreements are postponed, creating a high degree of implementation risk for 2012.

We would use any EU related optimism that takes the 10-year France/German spread below 100bps as an opportunity to play for a re-widening back above 200bps during the course of H1 2012. Unlike Italy and Spain the liquidity risk on France is not much of an issue and in the current environment it is always a good idea to have an eye to the exit as well as entry for trades in the portfolio.

(Divyang Shah is a global strategist for IFR Markets)