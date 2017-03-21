BRUSSELS, March 21 The European Union's 27 leaders will meet at the end of April to agree their negotiating lines for Brexit talks, after London sends in a formal notification that it wants to leave the EU on March 29th, three sources in Brussels said on Tuesday.

The meeting is a necessary step before the negotiations between Britain and the 27 remaining EU states can start formally. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Gabriela Baczynska)