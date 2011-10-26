BRUSSELS Oct 26 European Union leaders met on Wednesday to discuss a comprehensive plan for tackling the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.

The meeting of leaders from the 27 EU member states was followed by a summit of the 17-nation single currency area.

Following are comments from leaders after the full EU meeting, before the euro zone talks:

POLISH PRIME MINISTER DONALD TUSK

ON EU INTEGRATION:

"I had the impression all partners understand that we need enhanced integration, not only at the level of the Eurogroup but at the level of the whole European Union."

ON BANK CAPITAL QUALITY:

"The key issue was the issue of high quality capital, the 9 percent ratio that was adopted that we need to maintain this ratio. And we also adopted certain elements of the way we should proceed to attain this goal. An emotional element during this debate, was the fact of making this exceptional circumstance and not permanent element... so this will not be a permanent solution for the future."

ON AGREEING A PACKAGE OF MEASURES:

"The banking element is part of a broader package... All participants were fully aware that the draft annex to this statement concerning the recapitalisation of banks will work only when the euro area approves other elements that are currently being debated.

"Bank recapitalisation without the remaining elements, such as the so-called firewall... wouldn't have any chance of success. So the statement today is a pre-condition and it's really an introduction for looking for further elements in the euro area with greater comfort."

ON POLITICAL AGREEMENT:

"Bank recapitalisation is an issue concerning all member states. This project cannot be seen in isolation and independently of the other elements. My impression is that all 27 accept the idea of bank recapitalisation in this statement.

"If you are asking whether we are expecting that all decisions will be taken today during the euro area meeting I would be very cautious to make such a statement.

"I think we are very close to a full political agreement, however there are some important details that might perhaps require more time.

"It is important, however, that tonight the euro area should demonstrate that a political agreement has been achieved and the only things that remain are important, but only technical issues."

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER DAVID CAMERON

"We made good progress tonight. It is very much in Britain's interest that we sort out these problems and solve this crisis.

"We made good progress on the bank recapitalisation. That wasn't watered down, it has now been agreed. It will only go ahead when the other parts of a full package go ahead and further progress on that needs to happen tonight."

Following are comments from earlier, ahead of the EU leaders' meeting:

IRISH PRIME MINISTER ENDA KENNY

"I understand there has been some progress made in a number of areas, but clearly leaders of the euro zone will have their own individual points to put up here. As I said, the important thing here that the fully flexibility of the facilities that were approved be used now to bring certainty, and certainty of intent, for everybody, from both the (European) Council and the euro zone in particular."

AUSTRIAN CHANCELLOR WERNER FAYMANN

ON HAIRCUT FOR GREEK BONDHOLDERS:

"The wish is to come up with a voluntary haircut, I think that is right, but until that is negotiated we can't announce it. It's still open."

"We always said 40-50 percent is part of the negotiations but we have to be fair because we don't know what the counterparties would ask for that."

ON EUROPEAN FINANCIAL STABILITY FACILITY (EFSF):

"The other issue is to improve the way the rescue fund is used. To make it strong enough that it would last for a few months or years would be an elementary step forward. If we always have to call summits against the background of a crisis it doesn't create a lot of trust.

"I'm very much in favour of making better use of the rescue fund and giving it more bearing capacity."

DUTCH PRIME MINISTER MARK RUTTE

"We need a real solution, we won't buy anything with mediocre compromises. Some things really need to happen.

"We need today to talk about Greece and ensure that Greek debt is sustainable and that we're finally finished with this business. We must talk about the banks and how they get through this difficult phase.

"We must ensure that this bazooka, the European rescue fund, is strong enough to show the market that we mean it. We also have to make sure this can't happen in the future. We need strong supervision and live up to our promises."

"We are in this job to take decisions. It's not easy, but it really has to happen."

BELGIAN PRIME MINISTER YVES LETERME

"I think we will have a solution for Greece. It is very important to ask for a voluntary effort by the banks to reduce Greece's debt. It is also an effort through the EFSF to make credit accessible at reasonable rates for Greece."

ON WORK AHEAD:

"I think it is work that advances step-by-step. But the step we are going to take today or tonight is a very important step toward a total restoration of the confidence in the euro zone."

"It's an economic union in the making so it does not yet have the firepower it should have, but we're taking steps forward. Let's hope for tonight."

ON EUROPEAN FINANCIAL STABILITY FACILITY (EFSF) BAILOUT FUND:

"Let's hope we succeed in giving (the EFSF) enough convincing firepower. It's one of the two to three most important points we still have to tackle."

"I think that in effect we would need to be a whole bit above 1,000 billion euros."

GREEK PRIME MINISTER GEORGE PAPANDREOU

"Our challenge today is not simply to save the euro. It is to safeguard the ideas we cherish so much in Europe: Peace and cooperation amongst our nations, social cohesion and solidarity without prejudice amongst our people.

"From our side the Greek people are making a superhuman effort to put our house in order, to make our economy confident, viable, prosperous and create a better future for the Greek people, for our country.

"Now is the time for the European leadership to collectively take decisions to end the uncertainty, end the crisis, turn the page and make sure we make a big step forward for the better future and prosperity and security of our peoples in Europe."

EUROGROUP PRESIDENT AND LUXEMBOURG'S PRIME MINISTER JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER

ON ITALY:

"Our Italian friends know well that we have to assume that we will be informed this evening that there will be significant, structural (budget) consolidation efforts from Italy. That is a must."

ON AGREEING DECISIONS:

"I think that if we make our decisions in such a way that they work under pressure, then we will have made the right decisions." (Reporting by David Brunnstrom, Robin Emmott, Barbara Lewis, Christopher Le Coq, Robert-Jan Bartunek, Philip Blenkinsop, Jan Strupczewski and John O'Donnell)