BRUSSELS Oct 26 European Union leaders met on
Wednesday to discuss a comprehensive plan for tackling the euro
zone's sovereign debt crisis.
The meeting of leaders from the 27 EU member states was
followed by a summit of the 17-nation single currency area.
Following are comments from leaders after the full EU
meeting, before the euro zone talks:
POLISH PRIME MINISTER DONALD TUSK
ON EU INTEGRATION:
"I had the impression all partners understand that we need
enhanced integration, not only at the level of the Eurogroup but
at the level of the whole European Union."
ON BANK CAPITAL QUALITY:
"The key issue was the issue of high quality capital, the 9
percent ratio that was adopted that we need to maintain this
ratio. And we also adopted certain elements of the way we should
proceed to attain this goal. An emotional element during this
debate, was the fact of making this exceptional circumstance and
not permanent element... so this will not be a permanent
solution for the future."
ON AGREEING A PACKAGE OF MEASURES:
"The banking element is part of a broader package... All
participants were fully aware that the draft annex to this
statement concerning the recapitalisation of banks will work
only when the euro area approves other elements that are
currently being debated.
"Bank recapitalisation without the remaining elements, such
as the so-called firewall... wouldn't have any chance of
success. So the statement today is a pre-condition and it's
really an introduction for looking for further elements in the
euro area with greater comfort."
ON POLITICAL AGREEMENT:
"Bank recapitalisation is an issue concerning all member
states. This project cannot be seen in isolation and
independently of the other elements. My impression is that all
27 accept the idea of bank recapitalisation in this statement.
"If you are asking whether we are expecting that all
decisions will be taken today during the euro area meeting I
would be very cautious to make such a statement.
"I think we are very close to a full political agreement,
however there are some important details that might perhaps
require more time.
"It is important, however, that tonight the euro area should
demonstrate that a political agreement has been achieved and the
only things that remain are important, but only technical
issues."
BRITISH PRIME MINISTER DAVID CAMERON
"We made good progress tonight. It is very much in Britain's
interest that we sort out these problems and solve this crisis.
"We made good progress on the bank recapitalisation. That
wasn't watered down, it has now been agreed. It will only go
ahead when the other parts of a full package go ahead and
further progress on that needs to happen tonight."
Following are comments from earlier, ahead of the EU
leaders' meeting:
IRISH PRIME MINISTER ENDA KENNY
"I understand there has been some progress made in a number
of areas, but clearly leaders of the euro zone will have their
own individual points to put up here. As I said, the important
thing here that the fully flexibility of the facilities that
were approved be used now to bring certainty, and certainty of
intent, for everybody, from both the (European) Council and the
euro zone in particular."
AUSTRIAN CHANCELLOR WERNER FAYMANN
ON HAIRCUT FOR GREEK BONDHOLDERS:
"The wish is to come up with a voluntary haircut, I think
that is right, but until that is negotiated we can't announce
it. It's still open."
"We always said 40-50 percent is part of the negotiations
but we have to be fair because we don't know what the
counterparties would ask for that."
ON EUROPEAN FINANCIAL STABILITY FACILITY (EFSF):
"The other issue is to improve the way the rescue fund is
used. To make it strong enough that it would last for a few
months or years would be an elementary step forward. If we
always have to call summits against the background of a crisis
it doesn't create a lot of trust.
"I'm very much in favour of making better use of the rescue
fund and giving it more bearing capacity."
DUTCH PRIME MINISTER MARK RUTTE
"We need a real solution, we won't buy anything with
mediocre compromises. Some things really need to happen.
"We need today to talk about Greece and ensure that Greek
debt is sustainable and that we're finally finished with this
business. We must talk about the banks and how they get through
this difficult phase.
"We must ensure that this bazooka, the European rescue fund,
is strong enough to show the market that we mean it. We also
have to make sure this can't happen in the future. We need
strong supervision and live up to our promises."
"We are in this job to take decisions. It's not easy, but it
really has to happen."
BELGIAN PRIME MINISTER YVES LETERME
"I think we will have a solution for Greece. It is very
important to ask for a voluntary effort by the banks to reduce
Greece's debt. It is also an effort through the EFSF to make
credit accessible at reasonable rates for Greece."
ON WORK AHEAD:
"I think it is work that advances step-by-step. But the step
we are going to take today or tonight is a very important step
toward a total restoration of the confidence in the euro zone."
"It's an economic union in the making so it does not yet
have the firepower it should have, but we're taking steps
forward. Let's hope for tonight."
ON EUROPEAN FINANCIAL STABILITY FACILITY (EFSF) BAILOUT
FUND:
"Let's hope we succeed in giving (the EFSF) enough
convincing firepower. It's one of the two to three most
important points we still have to tackle."
"I think that in effect we would need to be a whole bit
above 1,000 billion euros."
GREEK PRIME MINISTER GEORGE PAPANDREOU
"Our challenge today is not simply to save the euro. It is
to safeguard the ideas we cherish so much in Europe: Peace and
cooperation amongst our nations, social cohesion and solidarity
without prejudice amongst our people.
"From our side the Greek people are making a superhuman
effort to put our house in order, to make our economy confident,
viable, prosperous and create a better future for the Greek
people, for our country.
"Now is the time for the European leadership to collectively
take decisions to end the uncertainty, end the crisis, turn the
page and make sure we make a big step forward for the better
future and prosperity and security of our peoples in Europe."
EUROGROUP PRESIDENT AND LUXEMBOURG'S PRIME MINISTER
JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER
ON ITALY:
"Our Italian friends know well that we have to assume that
we will be informed this evening that there will be significant,
structural (budget) consolidation efforts from Italy. That is a
must."
ON AGREEING DECISIONS:
"I think that if we make our decisions in such a way that
they work under pressure, then we will have made the right
decisions."
