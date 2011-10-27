BRUSSELS Oct 27 Euro zone leaders said on
Thursday they had reached agreement on a comprehensive package
of measures to tackle the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.
The leaders said private holders of Greek debt would accept
a 50 percent writedown on their holdings as part of a scheme to
reduce the country's debt burden.
And the euro zone heads of state and government also agreed
on the need to recapitalise European banks and to increase the
firepower of the euro zone bailout fund, the EFSF, to about one
trillion euros.
Following are comments from leaders after the talks:
GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL
ON GREEK DEBT:
"Our goal is that the debt of Greece by 2020 is 120 percent
(of GDP)."
"A nominal haircut of 50 percent has been agreed. On the
basis of this, we will have a new programme for Greece with a
value of 100 billion euros."
"There will be a reinforced monitoring regime in connection
with the fulfilment of the Greek obligations."
"That will be anchored in a memorandum of understanding.
There will be a permanent presence there. It will be possible to
monitor the measures taken by Greece. I think that this is
better than when every three months a 'troika' travels there and
back, a permanent system of supervision."
ON THE EUROPEAN FINANCIAL STABILITY FACILITY:
"We know that the optimisation of the EFSF is necessary ...
in connection with avoiding any contagion effect. The ECB is not
involved.
"We have agreed that by the end of November the...
framework... will be worked out by the finance ministers. It is
important that through these two options we maximise the
effectiveness of the EFSF, that we have a leverage of four to
five times.
"It is very difficult, without having ever used the
instruments, to say what this really means. We believe we will
have a lot of flexibility to protect the euro and avoid
contagion risks. We say that we can achieve around about 1
trillion euros."
EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT JOSE MANUEL BARROSO
ON THE ROLE OF BANKS IN ENDING THE CRISIS:
"Our goal is to ensure banks maintain lending to the real
economy.
"Tonight's conclusions also make clear that banks should be
subject to constraints regarding the distribution of dividends
and bonus payments until recapitalisation is complete.
"The technical work needed to finalise certain aspects of
this package will be completed by the relevant authorities in
the coming weeks."
ON SITUATION IN ITALY:
"There are here several measures and commitments. And there
is afterwards a task given to the (European) Commission and to
the Italian authorities to provide all of the necessary data for
the implementation.
"So the key is implementation. This is the key. It is not
enough to make commitments, it is necessary now to check if they
are really implementing."
OUTGOING EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK PRESIDENT JEAN-CLAUDE TRICHET
ASKED IF HE THOUGHT THE DECISIONS ARE ENOUGH TO STEM THE
CRISIS:
"I think they have to be fully implemented... as rapidly and
effectively as possible. And I have only to say that what counts
is the level of confidence.
"What I heard in this European Council was the expression of
the will of the heads (of state and government). That is in my
opinion extremely important. What is backing this orientation is
the will, the collegial will, if I may, of the heads of state
and government that are behind.
"But again no complacency -- very hard work, very hard
work."
FRENCH PRESIDENT NICOLAS SARKOZY
"The summit allowed us to adopt the components of a global
response, of an ambitious response, of a credible response to
the crisis that is sweeping across the euro zone."
EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT HERMAN VAN ROMPUY
ON COOPERATION IN EUROPE:
"Compared to eight or 10 years ago, the pressure which
leaders put on each other has become much more effective, as the
events of the last days show. Today no government can afford to
underestimate the possible impact of for instance public debts
or housing bubbles in another euro zone country on its own
economy; they would be punished by the voters, and by the
markets. Peer pressure has become more effective, because the
money of their taxpayers is at stake."
ON ROLE OF THE EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK (ECB) AND INCOMING ECB
PRESIDENT MARIO DRAGHI:
"If the current president or the upcoming president are
saying that they will intervene until the new mechanism is
really put into place, it is up to them to decide. So we are not
interfering in this, we are not asking for it. We take note of
the declarations made recently by Mr Draghi but we have no
demands and nothing to request."
ON GREECE:
"We want to put Greece on track, where in 2020 it will have
reduced its public debt to 120 percent of GDP. Since July,
market conditions have worsened. The new plan includes
additional effort by the state sector.
"It also includes a voluntary contribution by private
creditors who have lent to Greece. It was agreed by them tonight
and amounts to nominal discount of 50 percent of notional Greek
debt."
ON EUROPEAN FINANCIAL STABILITY FACILITY (EFSF):
"A sufficient firewall against contagion -- thanks to an
agreement to multiply to up five-fold the firepower of the EFSF.
The leverage could be up to one trillion (euros) under certain
assumptions about market conditions and investors'
responsiveness in view of economic policies.
"We have identified two approaches for the EFSF. The first
one aims at getting credit enhancement to sovereign bonds issued
by member states. Under the second approach, the fund could set
up one or several (special purpose vehicles) SPVs to finance its
operations. Each option could lead to leverage of up to four to
five times. They can be used simultaneously so as to increase
the robustness of the financial strategy."
"We are all aware the situation is serious. The situation
was evolving into a systemic concern. This threat has to be
contained."
IRISH PRIME MINISTER ENDA KENNY
ON BANK RECAPITALISATION:
"In respect of recapitalisation of the European banks this
has been achieved without any damage to Irish interests."
ON IRISH SITUATION:
"The communication is very clear that this is a unique and
individual situation for Greece and clearly there is the
continued funding for Ireland. This is well recognised and
specifically presented by the leaders."
Following are comments from EU leaders earlier:
POLISH PRIME MINISTER DONALD TUSK
ON EU INTEGRATION:
"I had the impression all partners understand that we need
enhanced integration, not only at the level of the Eurogroup but
at the level of the whole European Union."
ON BANK CAPITAL QUALITY:
"The key issue was the issue of high quality capital, the 9
percent ratio that was adopted that we need to maintain this
ratio. And we also adopted certain elements of the way we should
proceed to attain this goal. An emotional element during this
debate, was the fact of making this exceptional circumstance and
not permanent element... so this will not be a permanent
solution for the future."
ON AGREEING A PACKAGE OF MEASURES:
"The banking element is part of a broader package... All
participants were fully aware that the draft annex to this
statement concerning the recapitalisation of banks will work
only when the euro area approves other elements that are
currently being debated.
"Bank recapitalisation without the remaining elements, such
as the so-called firewall... wouldn't have any chance of
success. So the statement today is a pre-condition and it's
really an introduction for looking for further elements in the
euro area with greater comfort."
ON POLITICAL AGREEMENT:
"Bank recapitalisation is an issue concerning all member
states