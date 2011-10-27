BRUSSELS Oct 27 Euro zone leaders said on Thursday they had reached agreement on a comprehensive package of measures to tackle the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.

The leaders said private holders of Greek debt would accept a 50 percent writedown on their holdings as part of a scheme to reduce the country's debt burden.

And the euro zone heads of state and government also agreed on the need to recapitalise European banks and to increase the firepower of the euro zone bailout fund, the EFSF, to about one trillion euros.

Following are comments from leaders after the talks:

GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL

ON GREEK DEBT:

"Our goal is that the debt of Greece by 2020 is 120 percent (of GDP)."

"A nominal haircut of 50 percent has been agreed. On the basis of this, we will have a new programme for Greece with a value of 100 billion euros."

"There will be a reinforced monitoring regime in connection with the fulfilment of the Greek obligations."

"That will be anchored in a memorandum of understanding. There will be a permanent presence there. It will be possible to monitor the measures taken by Greece. I think that this is better than when every three months a 'troika' travels there and back, a permanent system of supervision."

ON THE EUROPEAN FINANCIAL STABILITY FACILITY:

"We know that the optimisation of the EFSF is necessary ... in connection with avoiding any contagion effect. The ECB is not involved.

"We have agreed that by the end of November the... framework... will be worked out by the finance ministers. It is important that through these two options we maximise the effectiveness of the EFSF, that we have a leverage of four to five times.

"It is very difficult, without having ever used the instruments, to say what this really means. We believe we will have a lot of flexibility to protect the euro and avoid contagion risks. We say that we can achieve around about 1 trillion euros."

EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT JOSE MANUEL BARROSO

ON THE ROLE OF BANKS IN ENDING THE CRISIS:

"Our goal is to ensure banks maintain lending to the real economy.

"Tonight's conclusions also make clear that banks should be subject to constraints regarding the distribution of dividends and bonus payments until recapitalisation is complete.

"The technical work needed to finalise certain aspects of this package will be completed by the relevant authorities in the coming weeks."

ON SITUATION IN ITALY:

"There are here several measures and commitments. And there is afterwards a task given to the (European) Commission and to the Italian authorities to provide all of the necessary data for the implementation.

"So the key is implementation. This is the key. It is not enough to make commitments, it is necessary now to check if they are really implementing."

OUTGOING EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK PRESIDENT JEAN-CLAUDE TRICHET

ASKED IF HE THOUGHT THE DECISIONS ARE ENOUGH TO STEM THE CRISIS:

"I think they have to be fully implemented... as rapidly and effectively as possible. And I have only to say that what counts is the level of confidence.

"What I heard in this European Council was the expression of the will of the heads (of state and government). That is in my opinion extremely important. What is backing this orientation is the will, the collegial will, if I may, of the heads of state and government that are behind.

"But again no complacency -- very hard work, very hard work."

FRENCH PRESIDENT NICOLAS SARKOZY

"The summit allowed us to adopt the components of a global response, of an ambitious response, of a credible response to the crisis that is sweeping across the euro zone."

EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT HERMAN VAN ROMPUY

ON COOPERATION IN EUROPE:

"Compared to eight or 10 years ago, the pressure which leaders put on each other has become much more effective, as the events of the last days show. Today no government can afford to underestimate the possible impact of for instance public debts or housing bubbles in another euro zone country on its own economy; they would be punished by the voters, and by the markets. Peer pressure has become more effective, because the money of their taxpayers is at stake."

ON ROLE OF THE EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK (ECB) AND INCOMING ECB PRESIDENT MARIO DRAGHI:

"If the current president or the upcoming president are saying that they will intervene until the new mechanism is really put into place, it is up to them to decide. So we are not interfering in this, we are not asking for it. We take note of the declarations made recently by Mr Draghi but we have no demands and nothing to request."

ON GREECE:

"We want to put Greece on track, where in 2020 it will have reduced its public debt to 120 percent of GDP. Since July, market conditions have worsened. The new plan includes additional effort by the state sector.

"It also includes a voluntary contribution by private creditors who have lent to Greece. It was agreed by them tonight and amounts to nominal discount of 50 percent of notional Greek debt."

ON EUROPEAN FINANCIAL STABILITY FACILITY (EFSF):

"A sufficient firewall against contagion -- thanks to an agreement to multiply to up five-fold the firepower of the EFSF. The leverage could be up to one trillion (euros) under certain assumptions about market conditions and investors' responsiveness in view of economic policies.

"We have identified two approaches for the EFSF. The first one aims at getting credit enhancement to sovereign bonds issued by member states. Under the second approach, the fund could set up one or several (special purpose vehicles) SPVs to finance its operations. Each option could lead to leverage of up to four to five times. They can be used simultaneously so as to increase the robustness of the financial strategy."

"We are all aware the situation is serious. The situation was evolving into a systemic concern. This threat has to be contained."

IRISH PRIME MINISTER ENDA KENNY

ON BANK RECAPITALISATION:

"In respect of recapitalisation of the European banks this has been achieved without any damage to Irish interests."

ON IRISH SITUATION:

"The communication is very clear that this is a unique and individual situation for Greece and clearly there is the continued funding for Ireland. This is well recognised and specifically presented by the leaders."

Following are comments from EU leaders earlier:

POLISH PRIME MINISTER DONALD TUSK

ON EU INTEGRATION:

"I had the impression all partners understand that we need enhanced integration, not only at the level of the Eurogroup but at the level of the whole European Union."

ON BANK CAPITAL QUALITY:

"The key issue was the issue of high quality capital, the 9 percent ratio that was adopted that we need to maintain this ratio. And we also adopted certain elements of the way we should proceed to attain this goal. An emotional element during this debate, was the fact of making this exceptional circumstance and not permanent element... so this will not be a permanent solution for the future."

ON AGREEING A PACKAGE OF MEASURES:

"The banking element is part of a broader package... All participants were fully aware that the draft annex to this statement concerning the recapitalisation of banks will work only when the euro area approves other elements that are currently being debated.

"Bank recapitalisation without the remaining elements, such as the so-called firewall... wouldn't have any chance of success. So the statement today is a pre-condition and it's really an introduction for looking for further elements in the euro area with greater comfort."

ON POLITICAL AGREEMENT:

"Bank recapitalisation is an issue concerning all member states