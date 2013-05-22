BRUSSELS May 22 French President Francois Hollande said on Wednesday that European countries would start working in June on an automatic exchange of tax information, in a bid to recoup some of the billions of euros lost in tax evasion each year.

Hollande told a news conference following a four-hour summit of European leaders that the bloc also intended to clamp down on international companies who use legal loopholes to avoid taxes.

"We cannot accept that a certain number of companies can put themselves in situations where they escape paying taxes in ways that are legal today. We must coordinate at a European level, harmonise our rules and come up with strategies to stop this," he said.