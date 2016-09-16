BUDAPEST, Sept 16 Hungarian Prime Minister
Viktor Orban said on Friday the European Union's Bratislava
summit had failed to change the bloc's immigration policy, which
he called "self-destructive and naive."
He said that without Germany imposing a firm ceiling on the
number of immigrants it is willing to take in, a "suction
effect" would continue to draw masses to Europe. "Something must
happen in that respect," he said.
Orban added that leaders of European nations along the
Balkans migration route, including Austria and Germany, would
meet in Vienna on Sept 24. to try to find a way forward.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai and Sandor Peto; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan)