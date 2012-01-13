BRUSSELS Jan 13 A summit of EU leaders will go ahead as planned in Brussels on Jan. 30 despite the possibility of a strike in Belgium, the president of the European Council, Herman Van Rompuy, said on Friday.

"The date and venue of the informal meeting of members of the European Council is confirmed (30 January 2012, Brussels)," Van Rompuy said on his official Twitter feed.

Denmark, which holds the rotating six-month EU presidency, had said the summit would be moved to Jan. 29 because of the strike. (Reporting By Robin Emmott)