* Leaders' meeting had been planned for Oct 17
* Summit delayed amid ongoing uncertainty over banks and
Greece
By John O'Donnell and Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Oct 10 A meeting of European Union
leaders due to take place on October 17 is likely to be
postponed, EU sources said on Monday, with ongoing uncertainty
over how Europe will shore up its banks and cope with Greece's
debt mountain.
The meeting, which was set to discuss the economic crisis,
is now likely to happen at a later date, one of the sources told
Reuters. A second source said the delay was, in part, because a
report of EU and IMF inspectors about Greece's progress in
tackling its debt problems is still outstanding.
"Leaders want to be able to act on the results of the Troika
report which would not have been ready in time for the original
date," said one EU source. "We believe the postponement is more
at the request of Paris rather than Berlin."
A third source said EU officials in charge of organising the
meetings were calling diplomats to rearrange the date.
"They are calling around all of the delegations and checking
if everyone is able to postpone the summit," he said.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas
Sarkozy met in Berlin on Sunday and announced that they would
agree measures to stabilise the euro zone, including
recapitalising banks, by the end of October.
(Reporting by John O'Donnell; editing by Rex Merrifield)