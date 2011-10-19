By John O'Donnell
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Oct 19 European leaders meet on Sunday
for a high-profile summit that they hope will produce a clear
plan to tackle the sovereign debt crisis that began in Greece
and now threatens to drag down Italy, Spain and even France.
The 17 countries that share the euro single currency are
working on a deal to bolster the firepower of their rescue fund,
called the EFSF, agree a new package of aid for Greece, which
will likely involve steeper losses for its bondholders, and
unveil a plan to reinforce European banks.
But there is disagreement among leaders on the key issues
and Germany, Europe's largest economy, whose blessing is needed
for any plan, has repeatedly played down expectations that the
summit will produce a definitive solution to end nearly two
years of turmoil in the region's bond markets.
The political and economic crisis has raised concerns that
the euro zone, introduced a decade ago and the crowning
achievement of post-war European integration, could be broken up
by the departure of one or more member.
Over the past 18 months, euro zone leaders have repeatedly
met to try to find solutions to the debt problem, which has its
roots in excessive, cheap borrowing over nearly a decade, but
have almost always come up short, disappointing financial
markets and exacerbating the situation.
Their last attempt was on July 21, when a deal was struck to
provide Greece with around 110 billion euros of new aid and have
Greece's private creditors take around a 20-percent loss on
their bond holdings. Over the past three months, that deal has
unravelled, leading to the need for Sunday's summit.
The main weapon the euro zone has to fight the crisis is the
European Financial Stability Facility, a 440 billion euro fund
that was set up in May last year and has so far been used to
help bail out Portugal and Ireland.
Financial markets are not convinced that the EFSF, though
sizeable, is big enough to handle problems in Italy and Spain,
the euro zone's third and fourth largest economies.
As a result, there is a plan to try to scale up the size of
the EFSF, possibly by using it to provide guarantees to bond
market investors, an effort to encourage them to go on buying
Italian and Spanish debt and keep them afloat.
Via such a scheme, the EFSF could be "leveraged" by 3-5
times, EU officials say, giving it a headline capacity, once
other commitments are factored in, of around 1 trillion euros.
But doubts about the plan are already emerging, with
analysts concerned that it could create a two-tier structure in
some bond markets, again creating more market uncertainty. As a
result, it is far from clear that Sunday's summit will produce a
significant breakthrough on the crisis.
However, leaders may be able to agree on other problem
areas, such as the European banking system, where it is
estimated that around 100-200 billion euros of new capital is
required. And they are expected to decide on ways that they can
better coordinate and oversee one another's economic policies.
A huge concern ahead of the meeting is that failure to agree
a plan that convinces financial markets could further chip away
at shattered confidence, undermining sentiment towards France,
which is worried about losing its triple-A credit rating.
Ratings agency Moody's warned this week that France's rating
could come under pressure, partly because of exposure to Greece,
as well as its deteriorating economic outlook and finances.
If France, the euro zone's second largest economy, were to
lose its top-notch rating, it would undermine the stability of
the EFSF, which depends on triple-A guarantees from six euro
zone member states to retain its own top rating.
A downgrading of France would transfer extra pressure onto
Germany, leaving it as the sole anchor and paymaster for the
currency union, a position that would in itself put Germany's
own credit rating under severe strain.
(Reporting and writing by John O'Donnell and Luke Baker;
Editing by Andrew Heavens)