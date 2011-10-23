BRUSSELS Oct 23 European Union leaders met on
Sunday to try to hammer out a comprehensive plan for tackling
the euro zone debt crisis, but a breakthrough is not expected
until another summit on Wednesday.
Following are comments after Sunday's talks:
EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT HERMAN VAN ROMPUY
ON EFSF:
"We defined two models (for scaling up the EFSF), and we
will now go into details to make all this very concrete... It
could even be that we combine the two models and we have a
cumulative effect. But the discussion is going on in a positive
way.
"(We need) a sufficient firewall against contagion: this
means maximising EFSF resources without extending the guarantees
underpinning the European Financial Stability Facility... EFSF
instruments will be used more flexibly. Several options are
being considered."
ON POSSIBLE ECB INVOLVEMENT:
"You have a broad range of options where the ECB is
involved, fully in charge and so on. Saying the ECB is not
involved in anything, that is too much to say."
ON PRESSURE ON ITALY TO IMPLEMENT REFORMS:
"Between now and Wednesday some members of the European
Council will have to convince colleagues that their country is
implements the promised measures fully."
ON BANK RECAPITALISATION:
"(On) restoration of confidence in the European banking
sector ... everybody agrees we need a coordination scheme to
recapitalise the banks and to improve their funding. The
agreement of the finance ministers will be finalised in the
meeting of the members of the European Council this Wednesday.
"Further work is still needed and that is why we will take
the decisions in the follow up euro zone summit."
IMF CHIEF CHRISTINE LAGARDE
"We've done some good work today; it's real progress...
we're on for Wednesday. More work to do, but heading in the
right direction."
GREEK PRIME MINISTER GEORGE PAPANDREOU
"Our object today is to ease the debt burden that weighs
heavily on the backs of the Greek people. This debt is onerous
and must lighten for us to breathe again."
"(The EU must show) willingness to find a viable solution
for Greece, with the private sector sharing part of the burden,
particularly banks."
EARLIER COMMENTS DURING THE DAY
FRENCH PRESIDENT NICOLAS SARKOZY
ON ECB INDEPENDENCE:
"It is a point that we have evoked in detail with the
Chancellor. And therefore, it is not up to heads of state or
governments to give instructions of any kind. No solution is
viable if it doesn't have the support of all the European
institutions. It's a team effort."
ON FINANCIAL TRANSACTION TAX PROPOSAL:
"We have reminded all of our European partners of our
attachment to the introduction of a tax on financial
transactions.
"There is a proposal from the Commission and the whole
financial sector must be regulated and called upon to assume its
responsibilities as well. Because if the world finds itself in
the state it's in, it's because there was of course too much
debt, but equally because there was a financial system that
didn't obey any rules."
ON THE WAY AHEAD:
"There have been hours and hours of discussions. Work is
progressing well on the banks, on the fund and the possibilities
of using this fund, the hypotheses are narrowing, and a rather
broad agreement is in the process of being drawn up."
ON GREEK SITUATION:
"On the question of Greece, things are progressing. We
haven't finished yet. We have until Wednesday."
ON ITALIAN SITUATION:
"With (German Chancellor Angela Merkel), we have met the
Italian prime minister, we will also meet the Greek prime
minister because a series of measures needs to be taken, but the
countries concerned need to be conscious themselves of their
responsibilities and the new decisions that they will have to
take."
"We trust in the sense of responsibility of all the Italian
authorities: political, financial and economic."
ON WEDNESDAY'S SUMMIT:
"Our wish is that on Wednesday, an accord will be found that
will alleviate the financial crisis, which will allow us,
together, to prepare, with Germany, the G20, where other
decisions will have to be taken to regulate globalisation and to
allow the world to rediscover the path of global growth."
GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL
ON STEPS TO END THE CRISIS:
"We are fighting things that originated in part decades ago.
It is not about a crisis of our currency. On Wednesday, it won't
the last step that we will take. That's why, when we talk about
the future, that we ... probably must strengthen our control
mechanisms in the Eurogroup.
"That's why there will be many steps to be taken. In the
current discussion, we must on Wednesday take certain steps that
belong together and that are complementary. A bank
recapitalisation on its own does not make any sense. We must
also see at the same time that the problems of Greece are put on
a realistic basis and resolved."
ON SITUATION IN ITALY:
"We made it very clear that Italy is a big and important
partner for the euro area. We trust that the government will do
everything to live up to this role. I believe that we understand
this as a conversation among friends. I believe that the
necessary measures will be taken.
"Trust will not happen solely through a firewall. Italy has
big economic power. But Italy also has a very high overall debt.
And this must be reduced in a credible way in the coming years.
That is the expectation of Italy."
ON BANK RECAPITALISATION:
"I am very pleased... that we have had progress. On
recapitalising banks, the developments have shown that the
finance ministers have reached agreement as far as possible.
There is a big consensus."
ON NEED TO PURSUE ECONOMIC REFORMS:
"Trust will not be achieved alone through a high firewall.
Trust will not happen from a new package for Greece. Trust will
only happen when everyone does their homework."
ON CHANGES TO THE EFSF (EUROPEAN FINANCIAL STABILITY
FACILITY):
"Today, we are preparing for decisions on Wednesday. This
concerns technical details of complicated process such as how
the EFSF works, for example.
"Therefore, we must consider all details.
"One should not expect decisions from the euro
(leaders')group today but rather on Wednesday. I want to
emphasise that so as to make clear what to expect."
BRITISH PRIME MINISTER DAVID CAMERON
ON EU SINGLE MARKET AND NON-EURO COUNTRIES:
"There is a danger, which I've identified and spoken about
frankly, which is as the euro zone coming together happens,
there is a risk that those countries out of the euro might
see... the euro zone members starting to take decisions that
impact on the single market."
ON POSSIBLE EU TREATY CHANGE:
"If there is a treaty change proposal that comes forward,
that gives Britain, as a non-euro country, the opportunity to
say: well in response to this treaty change, what's in the
British national interest?
ON WEDNESDAY'S SUMMIT OF EU LEADERS:
"It gives an opportunity for countries -- not just Britain,
but also countries like Sweden and Poland pushed very strongly
for this too -- gives them an opportunity to have their voices
heard."
POLISH PRIME MINISTER DONALD TUSK, WHOSE COUNTRY HOLDS THE
ROTATING EU PRESIDENCY
ON THE WAY AHEAD:
"We all have a sense that the crisis in the euro zone is
reaching very worrisome levels. We have to be happy that the
decision-making progress has gained some momentum, although we
can't say we have reached the finish line today. As was
expected, euro zone states need a few dozen hours more to make
the final decisions."
ON WEDNESDAY'S SUMMIT:
"Following our demands and quite a stormy discussion, the
European Council has agreed that President Van Rompuy should
convene a meeting of the European Council (of EU leaders) on the
same day, before the euro zone meeting