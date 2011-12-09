BRUSSELS Dec 9 European Union leaders paused from their summit after hours of talks focused on trying to find a solution to the euro zone debt crisis.

Following are highlights of comments and other senior officials after their talks, which will resume later on Friday.

EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK PRESIDENT MARIO DRAGHI

ON AGREEMENTS REACHED IN TALKS:

"It's going to be the basis for a good fiscal compact and more discipline in economic policy in the euro area members.

"We came to conclusions that will have to be fleshed out more in the coming days."

EU COUNCIL PRESIDENT HERMAN VAN ROMPUY:

ON FUNDS FOR THE IMF:

"Euro area and other member sates will aim to make available additional resources of up to 200 billion euro to the IMF."

ON BRINGING THE PERMANENT ESM BAILOUT FUND INTO FORCE:

"The EFSF leverage will be rapidly deployed, and we also agreed on the acceleration of the entry into force of the ESM rescue fund. It should enter into force in July 2012."

ON LOSSES FOR BONDHOLDERS:

"As regards the so-called PSI, private sector involvement, we have made a major change to our doctrine. From now on, we will strictly adhere to the IMF principles and practices. Or (to) put it more bluntly, our first approach to PSI, which had a very negative effect on the debt markets, is now officially over." (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt, Charlie Dunmore, John O'Donnell, Mark John, James Mackenzie, Luke Baker and Rex Merrifield)