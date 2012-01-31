* Summit approves rescue fund, budget discipline pact
* Only Britain, Czechs stay out of new fiscal compact
* Greek PM hopes for bond swap deal by end of week
* Risk premium on southern European bonds rises, stocks down
By Julien Toyer and Paul Taylor
BRUSSELS, Jan 30 Chancellor Angela Merkel
cemented her political ascendancy in Europe on Monday when 25
out of 27 EU states agreed to a German-inspired pact for
stricter budget discipline, even as they struggled to rekindle
growth from the ashes of austerity.
Only Britain and the Czech Republic refused to sign a fiscal
compact in March that will impose quasi-automatic sanctions on
countries that breach European Union budget deficit limits and
will enshrine balanced budget rules in national law.
The accord was eagerly greeted by the European Central Bank
which has long pressed euro zone governments to put their houses
in order.
"It is the first step towards a fiscal union. It certainly
will strengthen confidence in the euro area," ECB President
Mario Draghi said.
Officially, the half-day summit focused on a strategy to
revive growth and create jobs at a time when governments across
Europe are having to cut public spending and raise taxes to
tackle mountains of debt.
But differences over the limits of austerity, and Greece's
unfinished debt restructuring negotiations, hampered efforts to
convey a more optimistic message that Europe is getting on top
of its debt crisis.
Merkel told a news conference the agreements on the fiscal
pact and a permanent rescue fund for the euro zone were a "small
but fine step on the path to restoring confidence".
French President Nicolas Sarkozy said he expected a deal on
reducing Greece's debt to private bondholders within days and he
believed independent European institutions - a clear reference
to the ECB - would help meet a funding gap.
Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said he hoped to reach
a deal both with private creditors over restructuring 200
billion euros of debt and on conditions tied to a second bailout
by its international lenders by the end of the week.
"Significant progress has been made in talks about
private sector involvement ... We are seeking to conclude
negotiations with the troika by the end of the week," Papademos
told reporters after he and his finance minister met the heads
of EU institutions.
Until there is a deal, EU leaders cannot move forward with a
second, 130-billion-euro rescue programme for Athens, which they
originally pledged at a summit last October. Without it, Athens
faces default in March when huge bond repayments fall due.
The EU leaders also agreed that a 500-billion-euro European
Stability Mechanism will enter into force in July, a year
earlier than planned, to back heavily indebted states.
Europe is already under pressure from the United States,
China, the International Monetary Fund and some of its own
members to increase the size of the financial firewall, but
Merkel has refused to consider the issue before March.
EURO "MESS"
Many economists doubt the wisdom of so severely restricting
deficit spending, and EU diplomats say the fiscal compact was
mostly a political gesture to calm German voters angry at
repeated euro zone bailouts and to restore market confidence.
"To write into law a Germanic view of how one should run an
economy and that essentially makes Keynesianism illegal is not
something we would do," a British official said.
There was no repetition of last month's confrontation
between British Prime Minister David Cameron and Sarkozy when
Cameron vetoed efforts to amend the EU treaty to tighten euro
zone budget discipline.
But the British and French leaders sniped at each other at
separate news conferences while professing mutual respect.
Cameron told reporters: "Our national interest is that these
countries get on and sort out the mess that is the euro."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that although Cameron
had shown no sign of relenting in his opposition to treaty
change, the new pact could be easily slotted into EU law at a
later date and she expected it would be within five years.
Financial markets fretted over the lack of tangible progress
in the Greek debt talks and gloom about Europe's economic
outlook. The risk premium on southern European government bonds
rose while the euro and stocks fell.
Highlighting those fears, Spain's economy contracted in the
last quarter of 2011 for the first time in two years and looks
set to slip into a long recession.
France halved its 2012 growth forecast to a mere 0.5 percent
in a potentially ominous sign for Sarkozy's troubled bid for
re-election in May. But the president said Paris could achieve
its deficit reduction target without further
savings.
Italy, rushing through sweeping economic reforms under new
Prime Minister Mario Monti, was rewarded with a significant fall
in its borrowing costs at an auction of 10- and 5-year bonds,
despite two-notch downgrades of its credit rating by Standard &
Poor's and Fitch this month.
But Portugal's slide towards becoming the next Greece -
needing a second bailout to avoid chaotic bankruptcy - gathered
pace as banks raised the cost of insuring government bonds
against default and insisted the money be paid up front instead
of over several years.
The yield spread on 10-year Portuguese bonds over safe haven
German Bunds topped 15 percentage points for the first time in
the euro era.
The ESM was meant to replace the European Financial
Stability Facility, a temporary fund that has been used to bail
out Ireland and Portugal. But pressure is mounting to combine
the resources of the two funds to create a super-firewall of 750
billion euros ($1 trillion).
The IMF says if Europe puts up more of its own money, that
will convince others to give more resources to the IMF, boosting
its crisis-fighting abilities and improving market sentiment.
Germany has so far resisted such a step.
Merkel has said she will not discuss the issue of the
ESM/EFSF's ceiling until the next EU summit in March. Meanwhile,
financial markets will continue to worry that there may not be
sufficient rescue funds available to help the likes of Italy and
Spain if they run into renewed debt funding problems.
The EU will consider how to deploy 82 billion euros of
unspent funds from the EU's 2007-2013 budget in an attempt to
boost growth and employment. Some will be recycled towards job
creation, especially among the young.
But with no new public money available for a stimulus, the
leaders focused mainly on promoting structural reforms such as
loosening labour market regulation, cutting red tape for
business and promoting innovation.
($1 = 0.7615 euros)
