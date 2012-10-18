BRUSSELS Oct 18 EU leaders meet on Thursday at
a summit where they will try to bridge deep differences over
plans for a banking union.
It will be the fourth time EU leaders have met this year and
the 22nd summit held since the crisis erupted in Greece in late
2009. Diplomats expect no breakthroughs at the two-day
gathering, with the agenda focused instead on longer-term
efforts to retool the region's banks and economies.
Following are comments by EU leaders and officials ahead of
Thursday's talks:
GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL
ON BANKING UNION:
"We've got to work very fast, but also very thoroughly."
SWEDISH PRIME MINISTER FREDRIK REINFELDT
ON BANKING SUPERVISION:
"It's better to get things right than to rush things. These
are complicated matters and there are a lot of questions that
need to be answered legally, but also when it comes to how do
you answer to what happens in a bank that has problems.
"Who is recapitalising the bank, who is paying? If you don't
have the answers to that then you don't have a proposal that is
finished."
ON POSSIBLE EURO ZONE BUDGET:
"We are not part of the euro zone. I think it has been
perceived differently in different countries. I know that it
might be a German idea to link incentives to reforms needed in
different countries.
"I think it's more for the euro zone to answer if they want
to have something. We will have a huge discussion in November
about the EU 27 budget. That's my main focus."
FRENCH PRESIDENT FRANCOIS HOLLANDE
ON CURRENT ECONOMIC CIRCUMSTANCES:
"This Council is taking place in very hard social and
economic environment, with growth figures that are not
acceptable either for Germany or France - but which is not under
pressure from the markets."
ON RELATIONS BETWEEN FRANCE AND GERMANY:
"We have a common responsibility, France and Germany, which
is to bring the euro zone out of the crisis that we have been
going through for two-and-a-half years now."
ASKED EARLIER ABOUT THE PROPOSAL FOR A SUPER COMMISSIONER
WITH A RIGHT OF VETO OVER NATIONAL BUDGETS:
"The topic of this summit is not the fiscal union but the
banking union, so the only decision that will be taken is to set
up a banking union by the end of the year and especially the
banking supervision. The other topic is not on the agenda."
CZECH PRIME MINISTER PETR NECAS
ON BANKING UNION:
"The date of Jan. 1 next year is an unnecessarily ambitious
date."
"We prefer quality ahead of speed. I don't think this should
be adopted 'salami style' but rather as a whole package."
ON GERMAN PROPOSAL FOR NEW COMMISSIONER WITH BUDGET POWERS:
"I have to say that we are very cautious when it comes to
creation of new institutions.
"We already have many of them and should concentrate on how
to make them more efficient."
EARLIER, COMMENTS ON A EURO ZONE BUDGET TSAR/SUPER
COMMISSIONER:
"I would not say it would be a good idea. We have enough
instruments to improve fiscal discipline, we've got the six
pack, we'll have the two pack, we have the fiscal compact, and I
don't see any reason to increase the number of commissioners."
BELGIAN PRIME MINISTER ELIO DI RUPO
ON HOPES FOR THE SUMMIT:
"We need to work to change the climate, bring back
confidence for investors and citizens... We need to do what we
decided on the pact for growth and jobs, on the banking union,
send clear signals to Spain and Greece to prevent the euro zone
being in a bad situation."
DUTCH PRIME MINISTER MARK RUTTE
ON IDEA OF SEPARATE EURO ZONE BUDGET:
"The idea of strengthening budget discipline always has our
support. We have a lot of questions about separate budgets
because there is already a EU budget and we want to know what
such a budget entails for the budget we already have and the
payments the Netherlands and other countries have to make to it.
"Tonight I will only ask questions, that is the idea of the
summit, to see what the proposals of (EU Council President
Herman) Van Rompuy are exactly. I can't say yes or no to
proposals that have not been completed."
FINNISH PRIME MINISTER JYRKI KATAINEN
ON BANKING UNION:
"I hope everybody shares the big picture that we should be
capable of separating sovereigns from the banking crisis.
"Of course there are some practical challenges still, for
instance how to integrate the outside the euro zone countries
into the arrangement, and this is very important for Finland.
"We need to create a system in which all the member
countries can join."
ON WHEN EFFECTIVE BANKING SUPERVISION COULD BE IN PLACE:
"It's not a question of one or two days or weeks. The
quality of the decision is the most important thing. But we want
to move on as fast as we can.
"The Finnish position is that we have to work as fast as
possible, because we need a European supervision and supervisory
body, but it's not the most easy thing to create.
"So that's why the quality of the decision is the most
important thing."
BRITISH PRIME MINISTER DAVID CAMERON
ON SINGLE MARKET AND COMPETITIVENESS OF EUROPEAN UNION:
"There is a global race taking place, and some countries are
going to make it and some countries are going to struggle and
there is a danger of European countries and the European Union
falling behind.
"So I think what is absolutely vital is that we encourage
enterprise, we cut the costs of regulation on our businesses, we
do trade deals with the some of the biggest economies in the
world like America, like Japan, and with fast-growing countries
as well.
"And finally, perhaps most importantly, we look at the
greatest asset we've got, which is the single market, which is
the single biggest market anywhere in the world, and we complete
that market.
"It is its 20th anniversary right now, but it still isn't
finished, in digital, in services, in energy, and that is the
agenda I'll be pushing very hard at this council."
AUSTRIAN CHANCELLOR WERNER FAYMANN
ON THE POSSIBILITY OF A EURO ZONE BUDGET:
"I actually don't think that we need a euro zone budget.
With the financial transaction tax (FTT) not all countries are
with us.
"I would prefer if we focused on how we could integrate the
FTT and other measures into the new common budget, against youth
unemployment."
EU ECONOMIC AND MONETARY AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER OLLI REHN
ON POSSIBILITY OF CURRENCY COMMISSIONER WITH POWER OVER
BUDGETS:
"These proposals are in line with recent and ongoing reforms
of economic governance and certainly will be a key element of
negotiations towards a stronger economic union."
ON BANKING UNION AND SUPERVISION:
"It is very important that the summit now maintains the
momentum of reforming the economic and monetary union including
the banking union and, first of all, the single supervisory
mechanism (SSM) for euro zone banks, which is related to direct
bank recapitalisation, which is critical to break the vicious
circle between sovereigns and banks."
ON TIME-SCALE FOR BANKING SUPERVISION MECHANISM:
"I believe it is realistic to finish work on the SSM by the
end of the year, it is a matter of political will. Now the
political will of member states is tested. I trust there is the
will. In fact, if the member states and (European) Parliament
work as intensively in the coming weeks, as the European
Commission worked during the summer break, then I am sure this
work can be concluded by the end of the year.
"It is essential that all EU member states and the EU
Commission stick to the commitment undertaken during the summit
in June. It gives precise political guidance in that regard (on
when the SSM should be ready), the entry into force and start of
operation for the single supervisory mechanism for euro zone
banks is a necessary, but not alone sufficient condition for
direct recapitalisation of banks."