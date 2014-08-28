* EU leaders to hold jobs summit on Saturday in Brussels
* Decisions will help shape EU policy on economy, Ukraine
* Polish government acknowledges for first time Tusk is
contender
By Pawel Sobczak, Robin Emmott and Paul Taylor
WARSAW/BRUSSELS/PARIS, Aug 28
Minister Donald Tusk is seriously considering a proposal that he
take the post of president of the European Council, a Warsaw
government spokeswoman said on Thursday, linking his decision to
the crisis in neighbouring Ukraine.
Earlier several sources familiar with the selection process
said Tusk, a centre-right pro-European, is clear favourite for
the top job when European Union leaders meet for a special
summit on Saturday.
"European leaders are increasingly strongly persuading
Donald Tusk to assume the post of president of the European
Council," Polish government spokeswoman Malgorzata
Kidawa-Blonska told Reuters. "The prime minister is treating
this proposal very seriously, analysing its consequences for
Poland, its security, especially in light of the Ukraine
crisis."
If confirmed, his appointment to chair and steer
policymaking meetings of EU leaders would be a victory for the
10 ex-communist central and eastern European countries that
joined the EU a decade ago. They have demanded that one of the
top jobs go to a candidate from their region. It would also
consecrate Poland's rise as a major player in the 28-nation bloc
alongside EU founders France and Germany.
Tusk's government has been among the most hawkish in Europe
over Ukraine, pressing for tougher sanctions against Russia over
its annexation of Crimea and involvement in an uprising by
pro-Moscow separatists in the east of the former Soviet
republic.
The Kremlin's retaliatory measures have hurt Polish food
exporters but Warsaw has demanded that NATO beef up its military
presence in Europe in the face of resistance from other European
allies.
Two Brussels sources said current council president Herman
Van Rompuy, who chairs and prepares EU summits, is consulting
fellow leaders on a package deal in a round of telephone calls
on Thursday and Friday.
"Van Rompuy is to call EU leaders today and if no one is
opposed to Tusk there is a deal," a person involved in the
process said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the
sensitivity of the consultations.
Italian Foreign Minister Federica Mogherini, a centre-left
socialist, would become EU foreign policy chief and Spanish
Economy Minister Luis De Guindos would succeed Jeroen
Dijsselbloem as chairman of euro zone finance ministers when the
Dutchman's term expires, the sources said.
Whoever wins the post of European Council president is
expected to chair euro zone summits, even if he or she comes
from a non-euro zone country such as Poland, a third source
said. "France accepted that in July," the person said.
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Thursday
he was "almost in no danger" of being appointed as the EU
foreign policy chief. He is Poland's candidate for the post and
it would be unlikely for Warsaw to get two of the senior jobs.
BRITAIN, GERMANY, FRANCE ON BOARD
Britain was first to endorse Tusk publicly as a candidate on
Tuesday, hoping to balance out former Luxembourg premier
Jean-Claude Juncker, a veteran advocate of deeper EU
integration, who was chosen in June to head the executive
European Commission against fierce British objections.
Prime Minister David Cameron's spokeswoman said Tusk shared
Britain's desire to reform the EU.
Diplomatic sources said German Chancellor Angela Merkel
tried for months to persuade Tusk, 57, to take one of the top EU
jobs but he initially rebuffed her, saying he wanted to lead his
party to an unprecedented third term in power next year.
An economic liberal and advocate of free trade, Tusk's weak
point is that he speaks little English and no French, making it
harder for him to communicate to a wide audience.
As well as the Ukraine crisis, the new leadership team will
have to shape Europe's response to issues including an economic
slowdown in the euro zone and Britain's uncertain future in the
bloc.
In what one official described as "a subtle game where no
candidates campaign", Danish Prime Minister Helle
Thorning-Schmidt, a reformist social democrat, was the initial
front-runner for the presidency at an inconclusive July 16
summit.
But she said on Thursday she was not putting herself
forwards as a candidate.
Diplomats said eastern objections to Mogherini, who has been
accused of being too "soft" on Moscow over Ukraine, would
subside if Tusk got the senior job.
The sense of broad support for a Tusk-Mogherini ticket is
based on telephone conversations between officials in Brussels
and EU leaders, potentially allowing Van Rompuy to propose the
pair on Saturday, officials and diplomats said.
GENDER BALANCE
Getting a balance of representation among the 28 EU
countries, between male and female and among political groups is
a delicate business that proved too much for leaders in July.
Another failure would delay allocating top posts in the
European Commission, the EU executive, and send a bad signal at
a time when the euro zone is facing economic stagnation and the
crisis in Ukraine has severely strained relations with Russia,
the EU's main energy supplier.
A source familiar with French government thinking said
President Francois Hollande had dropped objections to giving the
council presidency to a candidate from a country that is not a
member of the euro zone.
Having Tusk at the helm could hasten Poland's entry into the
currency area, especially if he also chairs euro zone summits
that must be convened at least twice a year under EU rules.
"France will not block Tusk," the source said. "Hollande has
build good relations with him and they have done several deals
together."
Opponents of the 41-year-old Mogherini have not found a
consensus figure to challenge her as the front-runner, while as
a woman, she also helps meet European Parliament demands that
more senior posts in EU institutions go to female candidates.
Juncker, who won parliamentary endorsement in July to head
the Commission that proposes and enforces laws for 500 million
Europeans, is expected to announce his full team next week from
candidates put forward by governments.
Juncker has been frustrated that so many capitals have
nominated men for Commission jobs. He said this week that a
Commission without sufficient women would be "less legitimate
and hardly representative" and that he would have to compensate
by giving women more important posts.
The European Parliament, which must approve the choices for
the top jobs, also wants to see more women in EU jobs and its
president, Martin Schulz, warned in July that the EU legislature
"will not accept a gentlemen's club."
(Additional reporting by Aija Krutaine in Riga, Sabina Zawadzki
in Copenhagen, Andreas Rinke in Berlin, Wiktor Szary in Warsaw,
Christian Lowe in Moscow and James Mackenzie in Rome; Writing by
Paul Taylor and Robin Emmott; editing by David Stamp)