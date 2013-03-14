* EU summit to discuss budgets, social crisis
* Draft agreement looks to balance growth, strict budgets
* Germany expected to reinforce need for fiscal discipline
* France, Spain, others seek space to stimulate growth
By Luke Baker and Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, March 14 European leaders gathered in
Brussels on Thursday, for once under little financial market
pressure, with differences over austerity and how best to tackle
the social costs of the debt crisis set to dominate.
The two-day summit will give EU leaders a chance to discuss
budget policies, with signs that France, Spain and Portugal
could be given more time to meet their deficit goals as long as
they maintain a debt-cutting trend.
A statement agreed by member states ahead of the meeting
called for an "appropriate mix of expenditure and revenue
measures" to be pursued, a line taken by some to signal more
wiggle-room on austerity, although Germany and others are likely
to dispute that interpretation.
As he arrived for sideline talks ahead of the gathering,
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, an advocate of strict budget
restraint, said the agenda was necessarily broad-based.
"We will discuss growth and employment and how to fight the
present economic deterioration in Europe," he told reporters.
"At the same time creating a consensus on the fact that we
need both to implement the necessary austerity programmes and
structural reforms to improve our economies."
After three years of combating problems that have forced
bailouts of Greece, Ireland and Portugal and left Spain on the
rack, the summit is less of a crisis gathering and more of an
opportunity to assess the fallout from the turmoil.
The conundrum confronting leaders is how to find ways to
stimulate growth without losing budget discipline.
The president of the European Parliament, the EU's only
directly elected body, warned this week that a generation of
young people risked losing faith in Europe unless rapid steps
were taken to tackle joblessness and recession.
Nearly 27 million people are now unemployed across the EU,
11 percent of the working population, with the impact
particularly harsh in Greece, Spain and areas of Italy and
Portugal, where one in two young people are without work.
That has long-term social implications, but also reflects
deep structural flaws in economies across southern Europe, whose
productivity will suffer for years unless labour costs can be
brought down and young people can be found employment.
Leading economists say the greatest threat to the survival
of the single currency project is now a social implosion rather
than market-driven factors such as the record-high borrowing
costs seen in 2010-2012.
Much of the debt problem has been dealt with by the European
Central Bank's pledge to do "whatever it takes" to defend the
currency, bringing bond yields down. Now EU leaders are working
out how to tackle the social repercussions.
Clemens Fuest, the head of Germany's ZEW economic institute,
warned last month that sustained recession and high unemployment
in countries such as Greece and Spain could tear the fabric of
Europe apart and lead to the collapse of the euro.
"That is really the current plausible scenario for a break
up of the currency union," he told Reuters. "It may very well be
that in these countries at some point the population will say
'we don't believe that things will get better'."
AUSTERITY BALANCE
In their advance statement, EU leaders highlighted their
concern about low growth and high unemployment and committed
themselves to a "youth employment initiative" that sets aside
nearly 6 billion euros for the worst-affected regions of the EU
over the coming seven years.
Analysts say that is far too little to make an impact,
amounting to barely 100 euros for each young person without a
job across the 27 countries in the European Union.
"Six billion will never be enough. I think 60 billion would
not have been enough," said one senior euro zone official,
disappointed by the response to the problem. "It is our
political response, it is not a response in substance."
The difficulty for EU leaders and policymakers is finding a
way to balance the need to stimulate growth and get the moribund
European economy firing again, while not relenting on the need
for strict caps on spending to keep budget deficits in check.
"Markets kill you if you lose fiscal credibility, and they
also kill you if you don't have any growth, so it's quite a
narrow path to tread," said one EU diplomat, crystallising the
debate between austerity and growth.
"The problem is, I don't know where most euro zone countries
would find the fiscal space to stimulate if they were allowed."
Olli Rehn, the European commissioner for economic affairs,
who has been attacked by Nobel economist and New York Times
commentator Paul Krugman for sticking too rigidly to austerity,
said there was a way to strike a balance with growth.
"There is no real contradiction between sustainable growth
and the sustainability of public finances," he said. "We have to
keep both objectives in mind and that is what the European
Council will, I trust, do today."