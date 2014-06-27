* October summit deadline for 2030 goal agreement
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, June 27 A new French strategy on how
to offset the economic impact of proposed 2030 climate and
energy goals could help EU leaders to agree on them later this
year, diplomats said on the sidelines of a meeting of European
leaders in Brussels on Friday.
Coal-dependent Poland has led opposition to an early deal on
a suggested 40 percent cut in greenhouse gas emissions compared
with 1990 levels, which the European Commission, the EU
executive, has suggested as the EU negotiating stance ahead of
talks on a new global agreement on climate change.
An international deal is meant to be sealed at a U.N. summit
in late 2015 in Paris, so France, as the host nation, has a
particular interest in getting EU leaders to agree.
In its position paper seen by Reuters, France outlined ways
to share the financial burden of the Commission's proposed 40
percent emissions-cutting target for 2030.
It put forward solutions such allowing a share of revenues
from trading carbon certifications on the Emissions Trading
Scheme (ETS), the EU carbon market, to be given to member states
with lower income.
Climate debate among EU leaders at Friday's summit talks was
limited to a brief update on the state of play, diplomats said,
as the crisis in Ukraine and nomination of a new European
Commission president dominated talks.
Some ambitious member states and the environment lobby had
initially hoped the June EU summit would get agreement on the
2030 goals, but EU leaders earlier this year pushed back the
deadline for a decision to summit talks in October.
Diplomats said debate has proved difficult as many nations,
not just Poland, have raised issues.
The European Commission's hopes of getting an outline deal
on targets and leaving the finer points to later have faded as
member states haggle over the detail of the economic costs, they
said.
As in 2008 when the European Union finalised its existing
set of 2020 goals, the French paper proposes sharing out the
financial burden of 2030 targets on the basis of per capita
gross domestic product.
INDUSTRY JITTERS
It also suggests implementing a clause in a neglected
existing law that would allow firms regulated under the ETS to
buy carbon credits from domestic carbon-cutting projects to help
meet their obligations.
A handful of countries, including France, have developed
so-called domestic offset projects to help meet 2020 targets in
sectors outside the ETS, such as agriculture, housing and
transport.
Aiming to allay concerns from industry that more ambitious
green energy targets will make it less competitive, the French
paper also states the need for continuing a system of providing
help for industries most exposed to international competition.
One of the diplomats, who asked not be named, said it was
the first real sign of flexibility from the French and was "a
good starting point".
(Additional reporting by Ben Garside in London; Editing by
