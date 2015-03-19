BRUSSELS, March 19 European Union leaders meet on Thursday to discuss the planned Energy Union and the situation in Ukraine, with a smaller group including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande set to meet Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at the end.

Following are comments ahead of their talks:

GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL

(ON GREEK TALKS)

"I want to say, don't expect a solution, don't expect a breakthrough. It's not the right setting. Decisions are made in the Eurogroup and that's how it will remain."

FRENCH PRESIDENT FRANCOIS HOLLANDE

"What everyone at this meeting will be reminded of is the need to respect commitments. There was an agreement on Feb. 20 ... and so we should implement this agreement. The Greek authorities must show they are doing the reforms expected of them and Europe must make available to the Greeks the financial means to honour commitments."

"That the Greek government is making efforts for the poor is not what shocks me. What we are asking Greece to do is to ask the richest to pay their taxes."

AUSTRIAN CHANCELLOR WERNER FAYMANN

"I can live with two heads of government representing the European Council. What bothers me is that the president of the European Parliament will not be present."

"I fear it is necessary to professionally and reliably inform the Greeks that commitments have to be adhered to."

GREEK PRIME MINISTER ALEXIS TSIPRAS

"The European Union needs bold, political initiatives that respect both democracy and the treatries so as to leave behind the crisis and to move toward growth."

IRISH PRIME MINISTER ENDA KENNY

"There is a difference between political argument and disagreement and threats to release jihadists and terrorists in Europe and that is unacceptable."

"I expect that whatever discussions take place at the informal level will come back into the Council if not this evening then tomorrow. I think the indications are that this will be quite a difficult meeting."

"The feeling among the political leaders is that Greece and Greek politicians have to live up to their responsibilities here. The ball is in their court. The prime minister asked for time and space and he has been given that to come forward with sustainable and workable proposals. Greece needs to reflect on that very quickly because time is running out."