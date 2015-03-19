BRUSSELS, March 19 European Union leaders meet
on Thursday to discuss the planned Energy Union and the
situation in Ukraine, with a smaller group including German
Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande
set to meet Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at the end.
Following are comments ahead of their talks:
GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL
(ON GREEK TALKS)
"I want to say, don't expect a solution, don't expect a
breakthrough. It's not the right setting. Decisions are made in
the Eurogroup and that's how it will remain."
FRENCH PRESIDENT FRANCOIS HOLLANDE
"What everyone at this meeting will be reminded of is the
need to respect commitments. There was an agreement on Feb. 20
... and so we should implement this agreement. The Greek
authorities must show they are doing the reforms expected of
them and Europe must make available to the Greeks the financial
means to honour commitments."
"That the Greek government is making efforts for the poor is
not what shocks me. What we are asking Greece to do is to ask
the richest to pay their taxes."
AUSTRIAN CHANCELLOR WERNER FAYMANN
"I can live with two heads of government representing the
European Council. What bothers me is that the president of the
European Parliament will not be present."
"I fear it is necessary to professionally and reliably
inform the Greeks that commitments have to be adhered to."
GREEK PRIME MINISTER ALEXIS TSIPRAS
"The European Union needs bold, political initiatives that
respect both democracy and the treatries so as to leave behind
the crisis and to move toward growth."
IRISH PRIME MINISTER ENDA KENNY
"There is a difference between political argument and
disagreement and threats to release jihadists and terrorists in
Europe and that is unacceptable."
"I expect that whatever discussions take place at the
informal level will come back into the Council if not this
evening then tomorrow. I think the indications are that this
will be quite a difficult meeting."
"The feeling among the political leaders is that Greece and
Greek politicians have to live up to their responsibilities
here. The ball is in their court. The prime minister asked for
time and space and he has been given that to come forward with
sustainable and workable proposals. Greece needs to reflect on
that very quickly because time is running out."
