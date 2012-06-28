ROME, June 28 The chief economist at the Italian Treasury on Thursday played down prospects for major results at an European Union summit in Brussels and said proposals by Prime Minister Mario Monti to limit Italy's borrowing costs are unlikely to be heeded.

"My impression is that we shouldn't necessarily expect very big results from this summit," Lorenzo Codogno said at a conference in Rome.

He said Monti's calls for EU bailout funds to be used to curb rising Italian bond yields were not formally part of the summit agenda and were "probably not achievable," but would in any case be discussed.

He said it was important that the summit produced a "road map" for greater political and economic integration. (Reporting By Roberto Landucci)