ROME, June 28 The chief economist at the Italian
Treasury on Thursday played down prospects for major results at
an European Union summit in Brussels and said proposals by Prime
Minister Mario Monti to limit Italy's borrowing costs are
unlikely to be heeded.
"My impression is that we shouldn't necessarily expect very
big results from this summit," Lorenzo Codogno said at a
conference in Rome.
He said Monti's calls for EU bailout funds to be used to
curb rising Italian bond yields were not formally part of the
summit agenda and were "probably not achievable," but would in
any case be discussed.
He said it was important that the summit produced a "road
map" for greater political and economic integration.
(Reporting By Roberto Landucci)