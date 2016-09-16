BRATISLAVA, Sept 16 Italian Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi said on Friday he was not happy with the
conclusions of a European Union summit and for this reason did
not join his French and German counterparts at a joint news
conference.
"I'm not satisfied with the (summit's) conclusions on growth
or on immigration," Renzi told reporters after the summit, which
was aimed at rebuilding public trust and finding a way forward
after Britain's decision to leave the EU.
When asked why he had not been part of a joint news
conference held by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French
President Francois Hollande, he replied: "I can't do a news
conference with Merkel and Hollande without sharing their
positions."
It was unclear whether Renzi has been invited to take part
in the news conference.
The Italian leader took aim at the EU's fiscal rules and
said the summit had made no significant progress in solving the
EU's migrant crisis.
"To define as a step forward today's document on migrants
would require a form of fantasy, a verbal high-wire act," he
said.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer, writing by Gavin Jones)