UPDATE 2-Norway's $900-bln wealth fund says real estate may lose some of its shine
* Bought $2 bln worth of real estate in 2016 (Adds further details, quotes)
BRUSSELS, Sept 18 A meeting of European Union leaders to discuss growth and jobs will be held next month in Milan, an EU spokeswoman said on Thursday, hours after the same spokeswoman said it had been cancelled.
"Correction: EU summit is reconfirmed for 8 October in Milan," spokeswoman Pia Ahrenkilde Hansen said on Twitter. On Wednesday the French government said the meeting had been postponed.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, whose country holds the six-month rotating presidency of the EU, announced the emergency summit on growth and jobs at the end of August. At the time, European leaders said they welcomed the meeting. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Steve Scherer)
* Bought $2 bln worth of real estate in 2016 (Adds further details, quotes)
OTTAWA, March 14 Canadian home prices rose in February as prices continued to climb in the hot Toronto market, data showed on Tuesday in a report that was unlikely to alleviate concerns from some quarters that the city is facing a real estate bubble. The Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index, which measures changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed prices rose 1.0 percent from January.
ABUJA, March 14 Nigerian lawmakers aim to pass the 2017 budget by the end of March, the president of the upper house of parliament said on Tuesday.