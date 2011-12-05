By John O'Donnell
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Dec 2 EU leaders meet on
Thursday and Friday to discuss how to tackle the euro zone debt
crisis and bring about closer fiscal ties among the 17 countries
in the single currency bloc.
Markets have rallied in the run up to the meeting and the
borrowing costs of many European countries have fallen. Bank
stocks are up about 17 percent since the start of last week.
Here are some of the key issues:
WHAT DO MARKETS EXPECT LEADERS TO AGREE AT THE SUMMIT?
Investors hope leaders will at least come up with what would
be a roadmap towards euro zone fiscal union -- a framework to
control budgets and debt, including strict sanctions for
spendthrift states and the ability to bring them to court.
"They will have some movement to close fiscal ties at this
week's summit. Maybe not full agreement, but agreement on the
direction they are going in," said Huw Worthington, a sovereign
debt analyst with Barclays Capital.
But investors also want immediate action with a show of
muscle after recent disappointment over failed attempts to
leverage the euro zone's rescue fund to 1 trillion euros.
"Markets have priced in a positive result so there is a risk
of disappointment," said Nick Kounis, head of macroeconomic
research at ABN Amro, adding that a show of strength was needed.
This show of strength could come in the form of a signal
from the European Central Bank that it will continue to support
markets, either through lending to banks or buying state bonds.
Leaders could also agree to give more resources to the
International Monetary Fund, possibly by allowing euro zone
central banks to contribute funds to the IMF, which would then
on-lend money to troubled euro zone states.
A wide range of figures is circulating, but there is hope
that total commitments could exceed 100 billion euros.
WHAT ARE POLITICIANS LIKELY TO DELIVER?
Any comprehensive deal will be based on agreement between
France and Germany.
But others may struggle to accept Germany's demands to take
errant euro zone countries to the European Court of Justice, the
EU's highest court. They will also be reluctant to surrender
autonomy over their national budgets.
Germany also wants deeper fiscal union to be inscribed in EU
law via changes to the EU's Lisbon treaty, but there is
resistance among a number of euro zone and non-euro zone states
to such changes, even limited ones.
Instead, negotiators are trying to persuade Germany that
most of what it wants for deeper fiscal integration can be
achieved without treaty changes, although the ability to take
countries to court would not be among the options.
"You may well get agreement that treaty change is being
looked at without getting agreement on the text," said one EU
official with direct knowledge of the negotiations. "It was
never on the cards that it would be sorted in detail."
He said EU leaders could issue a statement on Friday "that
we need to look at reinforcing fiscal discipline or the
excessive deficit procedure at the treaty level".
For analysts and bankers, the technicalities of any
agreement is of secondary importance. Far more significant is
whether the commitment to fiscal union is clear enough to give
the ECB the political cover to continue to supporting markets
through bond-buying and lending to banks.
WILL IT BE ENOUGH FOR THE INDEPENDENT CENTRAL BANK?
Last week, ECB President Mario Draghi signalled that the
bank stood ready to act if political leaders agree what he
called a "fiscal compact", a reference to a more centralised
framework to control national budgets.
Officials in Brussels involved in negotiations ahead of the
summit meeting, took heart from his choice of words, which they
believe indicate the ECB may ready to act even if real fiscal
union remains a distant prospect.
"Draghi called it a compact because that can cover all kinds
of legal statements," said one official. "It can mean a
political decision. I read that to mean that the bank needs
political cover. It needs something delivered in return but he
is not prejudicing the legal form it will take."
Some are sceptical, however, that such political pledges
will be enough.
"It needs to be specific," said one banker. "Otherwise,
it's not really much of an agreement. If the announcement is
along the lines that we want to have treaty changes to enhance
governance and we will now consult over the coming weeks, I
don't think that will pass the sniff test for either markets or
the ECB."
Gary Jenkins, a debt specialist with investment bank
Evolution Securities, believes the ECB will have little
alternative but to continue helping. "What choice does the ECB
have? It would be very brave of them to say that's not enough
and then the whole market melts down."
The euro zone's central bank is not expected to take
dramatic steps next week, however, and is likely to continue
supporting markets primarily with loans to banks, where it faces
fewer restrictions than when buying country bonds.
It may chose to extend ultra-long loans of up to three years
to banks to head off a credit crunch, as well as continuing to
support weak countries by buying their bonds.
"The ECB will stop short of large scale quantitative
easing," said James Nixon, chief European economist with Societe
Generale. "There won't be any bazooka but the roughly 5 to 10
billion euros a week of bond-buying will stay with us throughout
next year."
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; Additional reporting by Paul
Carrel and Marc Jones in Frankfurt and Luke Baker in Brussels.
Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)