* Polish PM Tusk favourite to take helm of European Council

* Tusk has no clear successor as leader of ruling Civic Platform

* Party trailing in opinion polls ahead of 2015 elections

By Pawel Sobczak

WARSAW, Aug 28 If Polish Premier Donald Tusk becomes, as tipped, President of the European Council, it would mark Poland's arrival at the top table of EU policymaking, but could drag his ruling Civic Platform party to defeat at next year's domestic elections.

Tusk, 57, has emerged as clear favourite for the post when European Union leaders meet for a special summit on Saturday, which would satisfy a demand from the 10 former communist countries that joined the EU a decade ago that one of the top jobs should go their way.

Tusk has been silent on his possible candidacy, but party colleagues who spoke on condition of anonymity on Thursday were concerned at the ramifications for a party that has no clear successor to Tusk.

Support for the centre-right Civic Platform (PO), in power since 2007, has already been dented by an eavesdropping scandal in June and is trailing in opinion polls to the largest opposition party, the conservative Law and Justice (PiS).

"Everyone knows that Tusk's potential departure would pose a very serious challenge to the Polish political scene," a Civic Platform lawmaker told Reuters.

Another senior source in the party said: "The situation in the party would obviously depend on who Tusk would point to as his potential successor. If this was a conciliatory person, who could weld together the different party wings, it would diminish tensions inside the party."

Founded in 2001, Civic Platform is a mixture of various political creeds and camps, and regional divisions that cleave mostly to Tusk but some to chief party rival Grzegorz Schetyna.

The party faces regional elections in November, a warm-up to parliamentary and presidential elections scheduled for 2015.

Two polls conducted in July gave PiS a 12 percentage point lead over Civic Platform, in the wake of a scandal over leaked secret audio recordings that drew accusations that the rules governing the separation of powers between government and central bank had been breached. Tusk's government survived a subsequent confidence vote in parliament and in late August a new poll put the gap at 6 percent.

On Wednesday, Tusk, an economic liberal and advocate of free trade, announced a programme of increased benefits for Poles in an apparent bid to woo voters. Tusk is very much the public face of Civic Platform.

POLAND AT TOP TABLE

"Donald Tusk has so significantly limited internal competition within the Platform that it would find itself in a difficult situation," said Andrzej Rychard, director of the Institute of Philosophy and Sociology at the Polish Academy of Sciences.

Publicly, the party put a brave face on the potential loss of their leader, suggesting Tusk's personal advancement would be seen as a success for Poland and by extension the Civic Platform. If confirmed, he would start the job on Dec. 1.

With Tusk steering policymaking meetings of EU leaders, Poland, the EU's sixth-largest economy, would be part of a leadership team alongside EU founders France and Germany, shaping Europe's response to issues such as economic slowdown, the Ukraine crisis and Britain's uncertain future in the bloc.

"Such a success would be a great reinforcement before elections, as this is not only Poland's success, but also the Platform's," Rafal Grupinski, the head of the PO parliamentary caucus, told Reuters.

Grupinski told public radio it may translate into an extra 5 percent support for the party.

Diplomatic sources said German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been trying to persuade Tusk to take one of the top EU jobs but the Pole initially rebuffed her, saying he wanted to lead his party to an unprecedented third term in power.

Given the weight of external factors such as Ukraine and euro zone rates, analysts said market reaction for now may be muted, at least until the impact on the PO becomes clear and election season gets underway. The government's economic policy, which has helped drive strong growth, is not seen as changing significantly under a new leader.

"The departure of the PM to Brussels is likely to weaken the party in the next general elections," said mBank chief economist Ernest Pytlarczyk. "The question arises whether it might trigger tensions within the Civic Platform and divide it."

"But I don't think markets would start to focus more on politics today, as they are interested in external factors - ECB, Ukraine. Markets will start to worry about politics two months before general elections." (Additional reporting by Wiktor Szary; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Matt Robinson and Will Waterman)