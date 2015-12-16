* Italy asked for debate on renewal of Russian sanctions
* Renzi likely to play hard on migration and banking
regulation
By Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS, Dec 16 Italian Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi may find himself the odd man out at a European Union
summit this week where he is expected to raise questions over
the EU's policies on issues from migration to banking, and
possibly also about relations with Russia.
The regular year-end meeting of EU leaders on Thursday and
Friday will focus mainly on Europe's migration crisis and the
future of Britain's membership of the bloc.
Over the past few months, Rome has come under attack within
the EU for not registering arriving migrants as EU rules require
and allowing them to move on freely to other countries in the
border-free Schengen area.
The 40-year-old Renzi is likely to raise the stakes by
saying that the only way to deal with the worst migration crisis
in Europe since World War Two is by fully sharing the burden
between frontier countries in the south on the borders of
Schengen and the richer north.
Banking regulation too has become a hot subject after Italy
had to rescue four small lenders with a procedure that forced
the banks' shareholders and junior bond holders to lose money.
A first bailout plan that may have had a lower impact on
savers was trashed because of the opposition from the European
Commission, the EU executive arm.
The suicide of a pensioner, who lost 110,000 euros in the
rescue, made the issue even thornier, pushing opposition parties
to call for the resignation of a top minister in Renzi's
government.
At the summit Renzi may call for a swift deal on a European
deposit guarantee scheme, a plan to share the losses of future
banking crisis among the 19 euro zone countries, but opposed by
Germany which fears its banks would pay disproportionately to
protect other countries' depositors.
But Renzi's summit peers will also have to address an
unexpected push from Italy for a review of EU economic sanctions
against Russia at a time when an extension of them was widely
assumed to be a done deal.
Renzi stressed on Wednesday that Italy would go along with
an EU agreement now expected on Friday to renew the sanctions
for six months.
But EU officials believe Renzi, whose country has
significant economic ties with Russia that have been damaged by
sanctions, wants to lay down a marker for a likely review of
them in the new year.
Renzi who brings an air of youthful insouciance to
eurosummitry, appears set on showing that Italy, a founder of
the 28-nation bloc and its fourth-ranked economy, still counts
for something in EU affairs after years of criticism from
Brussels over its state finances and lax controls on incoming
migrants.
Italian officials say the unusual tack by Italy at the EU,
from a country which traditionally seeks compromise and keeps a
low profile in Brussels, is a way of re-asserting itself within
the bloc.
"We do not feel we are penalised as a country, but we need
to work to rebuild a relation based on real trust," Sandro Gozi,
Italy's top EU affairs official, told reporters.
(Editing by Richard Balmforth)