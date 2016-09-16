BRATISLAVA, Sept 16 The Bratislava Declaration
Today we meet in Bratislava at a critical time for our European
project. The Bratislava Summit of 27 Member States has been
devoted to diagnose together the present state of the European
Union and discuss our common future. We all agreed on the
following general principles.
Although one country has decided to leave, the EU remains
indispensable for the rest of us. In the aftermath of the wars
and deep divisions on our continent, the EU secured peace,
democracy and enabled our countries to prosper. Many countries
and regions outside still only strive for such achievements. We
are determined to make a success of the EU with 27 Member
States, building on this joint history.
The EU is not perfect but it is the best instrument we have
for addressing the new challenges we are facing. We need the EU
not only to guarantee peace and democracy but also the security
of our people. We need the EU to serve better their needs and
wishes to live, study, work, move and prosper freely across our
continent and benefit from the rich European cultural heritage.
We need to improve the communication with each other - among
Member States, with EU institutions, but most importantly with
our citizens. We should inject more clarity into our decisions.
Use clear and honest language. Focus on citizens' expectations,
with strong courage to challenge simplistic solutions of extreme
or populist political forces.
We committed in Bratislava to offer to our citizens in the
upcoming months a vision of an attractive EU they can trust and
support. We are confident that we have the will and the capacity
to achieve it.
We welcomed the State of the Union speech of the President
of the Commission.
We held a broad debate on the key priorities for the coming
months. On this basis, the President of the European Council,
the Presidency of the Council and the Commission proposed the
following work programme (the "Bratislava roadmap"):
The Bratislava Roadmap
I. General diagnosis and objective
- Determined to make a success of the EU at 27
- Many common challenges ahead of us: people concerned by a
perceived lack of control and fears related to migration,
terrorism, and economic and social insecurity. Need to tackle
these issues as a matter of priority over the coming months
- Working together, the EU27 have the means to tackle these
challenges. We are determined to find common solutions also as
regards issues where we are divided; priority here and now to
show unity and ensure political control over developments in
order to build our common future
- Need to be clear about what the EU can do, and what is for the
Member States to do, to make sure we can deliver on our promises
II. Migration and external borders
Objective
- Never to allow return to uncontrolled flows of last year and
further bring down number of irregular migrants
- Ensure full control of our external borders and get back to
Schengen
- Broaden EU consensus on long term migration policy and apply
the principles of responsibility and solidarity
Concrete measures
a) full commitment to implementing the EU-Turkey statement as
well as continued support to the countries of the Western
Balkans
b) commitment today by a number of Member States to offer
immediate assistance to strengthen the protection of Bulgaria's
border with Turkey, and continue support to other frontline
States
c) before the end of the year, full capacity for rapid reaction
of the European Border and Coast Guard, now signed into law
d) migration compacts for cooperation and dialogue with third
countries to lead to reduced flows of illegal migration and
increased return rates, to be assessed by the December European
Council
e) work to be continued to broaden EU consensus in terms of long
term migration policy, including on how to apply the principles
of responsibility and solidarity in the future
III. Internal and external security
- Internal Security
Objective
- Do everything necessary to support Member States in ensuring
internal security and fighting terrorism
Concrete measures
a) intensified cooperation and information-exchange among
security services of the Member States
b) adoption of the necessary measures to ensure that all
persons, including nationals from EU Member States, crossing the
Union's external borders will be checked against the relevant
databases, that must be interconnected
c) start to set up a Travel Information and Authorisation System
(ETIAS) to allow for advance checks and, if necessary, deny
entry of visa-exempt travellers
d) a systematic effort against radicalisation, including through
expulsions and entry bans where warranted as well as EU support
to Member States' actions in prevention
- External Security and Defence
Objective
- In a challenging geopolitical environment, strengthen EU
cooperation on external security and defence
Concrete measures
a) December European Council to decide on a concrete
implementation plan on security and defence and on how to make
better use of the options in the Treaties, especially as
regards capabilities
b) start implementing the joint declaration with NATO
immediately
IV. Economic and social development, youth
Objective
- Create a promising economic future for all, safeguard our way
of life and provide better opportunities for youth
Concrete measures
a) in December: decision on extension of the European Fund for
Strategic Investment in light of evaluation
b) Spring 2017 European Council: review progress as regards
delivering on the different Single Market strategies (including
Digital Single Market, Capital Markets Union, Energy Union)
c) October European Council to address how to ensure a robust
trade policy that reaps the benefits of open markets while
taking into account concerns of citizens
d) in December - decisions on EU support for Member States in
fighting youth unemployment and on enhanced EU programmes
dedicated to youth
V. Way ahead
- Deliver on promises: strengthen the mechanism for reviewing
the implementation of decisions taken. Loyal co-operation and
communication of Member States and institutions
- Bratislava is the beginning of a process. The coming formal
European Council meetings will allow for concrete follow up on
the themes mentioned here. The Heads of the 27 will meet
informally at the beginning of 2017 in Valletta. The March 2017
celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the Rome Treaties will
bring together Heads in Rome and will be used to round off the
process launched in Bratislava, and set out orientations for our
common future together.
