BRUSSELS Oct 27 The new version of the euro zone's rescue fund will be leveraged four or five times, giving it firepower equivalent to about 1 trillion euros ($1.4 trillion), French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Thursday.

Sarkozy was talking at a news conference after a summit of euro zone heads of state and government.

He said the leaders had agreed with bankers that private sector investors would accept the loss of half the value of their Greek bond holdings, and to refinance Greece's remaining debt at preferential rates.

Governments would mobilise 30 billion euros to accompany 100 billion from the private sector, he said.