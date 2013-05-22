BRUSSELS May 22 Austria is ready to agree to an
automatic exchange of bank account information by the end of
this year, Austria's chancellor said on Wednesday ahead of a
meeting of EU leaders to discuss the issue of cooperation on tax
and fighting fraud.
Most developed countries share information on taxpayers and
depositors "on demand". But since this requires the authorities
in the requesting jurisdiction to suspect wrongdoing, it only
has limited impact in uncovering unlawful behaviour.
"It's a bad day for tax cheats. We will act jointly and I
believe we will manage the exchange of data by the end of the
year," Werner Faymann told reporters on arrival at the summit
venue.
Nearly all EU members already have an exchange of
information about which bank account holders receive what
interest payments - an agreement known as the Savings Directive.
But Luxembourg and Austria have not wanted to reveal names of
account holders to other countries and instead get banks to
withhold tax.
"The wording we have now is good," Faymann said, referring
to the terms of an EU agreement on bank information exchange to
be discussed at the meeting. "I can agree with that and it's an
important step for Europe."
Luxembourg, whose banking system holds deposits many times
the size of its economy, has also said it will exchange
information from 2015.
Automatic exchange of information allows tax authorities to
more easily spot tax evasion or illicit money flows.
